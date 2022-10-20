A few weeks ago, I was speaking with my mother on the phone and causally mentioned I had to end the call to attend a planning meeting for this year's event. Her response to me was simple. “Don't make it Halloween.”
She was not wrong to make that request. In recent years the cultural holiday known as Día De Los Muertos has become more popular and assimilated than ever. Sugar skull designs are everywhere and sold year round. Traditional garb is cheaply made and sold in Halloween megastores along side stereotypes of sombreros and ponchos. The colorful and exciting aesthetic makes it fun to adopt but often gets lost in a type of pop culture translation.
This year, the organizers of Día De Los Muertos Victoria wanted to stress tradition, culture and community. Anyone can google “Day Of The Dead” on a computer and get a snap shot of the history and pictures of altars, but to experience it is where true engagement comes from.
During the month of October we held workshops for creating altars, making masks, paper flowers and public calls for displaying altars, art and processions all culminating to a celebration downtown.
The celebration is the key. Día De Los Muertos is not meant to be a somber event. Unlike the traditional perspective of a funeral in the U.S., Day Of The Dead focuses on celebrating those who are no longer with us, an invitation to welcome them into our hearts with memories and stories.
In order to make this a true community event, the focus for free workshops and events in the month of October was important. Events held flying the Día De Los Muertos banner included story time readings, mask making, altar workshops, sugar skull decorating and more. Beyond the workshops, public altars were encouraged at the library, art league and even the event itself with the idea that it would inspire creatives and citizens to make one of their own.
The downtown celebration for Día De Los Muertos is Oct. 29. The community is encouraged to join in the festivities and celebrate. There will be food, vendors, performances and the hope of inspiration for more events like this to come.