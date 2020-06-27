Taxpayers deserve to have a friend in the tax office, and I’m committed to making a difference for people and keeping taxes as low as possible. I’ll constantly search to root out any wasteful spending, and do all I can to make the Tax Office and Victoria County government work better for everyone.
As a proven conservative tax-fighter and life-long Republican, I’m proud to be running as a Republican…even if other candidates can’t say the same. I’ll use conservative principles and think outside the box to better serve taxpayers…including upgrading technology to bring the Tax Office into the 21st century, and reviewing office operations from top-to-bottom to enhance efficiency.
The tax assessor-collector serves on the appraisal district board, and has a voice in choosing the chief appraiser, setting the district’s budget, and appointing members of the appraisal review board. As a homeowner, I know first-hand how creeping appraisals can push up property tax bills.
I don’t owe anyone anything to get this job, and I’m not beholden to anyone who wants a special break from the tax office. The only special interest I have is doing what’s best for the taxpayers. I strive every day as a contractor and a pastor to do my duty to God, my family and the people I serve. I have the independence to do what’s right, and the experience to get things done.
I served our community on Victoria City Council for nine years, and was chosen to be mayor pro tem. I earned a reputation as a conservative who isn’t afraid to stand up for the taxpayers and speak out against increasing spending and debt. Some special interests didn’t like that then, and they still don’t like it now. I also learned a lot about leadership in making tough decisions and setting firm priorities on city council during the dreadful recession of 2008. Far from being removed from office as a few folks have incorrectly suggested, I ran for a fourth term on city council. While we came up a few votes shy, I’m proud of how we cut taxes and gained ground for the taxpayers while I was on council.
I helped develop hospice services in our area with Hospice of South Texas, then worked for years in healthcare and recruiting quality nurses to work in our region. All this experience emphasized for me how important it is to listen to people, and understand their needs.
I’ll work to streamline things in the tax office to eliminate wait times so you don’t have to stand in line. From years in business I know time is precious, and I’ll treat folks who come into our office like valued customers … not just a number. I’ll constantly search for ways to serve people better and make the customer service experience at the tax office more like Chick-fil-A.
Let’s open the tax office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. like most businesses instead of the shorter hours the office has kept for years. I’ll also work creatively to make it more convenient for people to access the tax office, such as being open Saturday mornings. I know people are busy, and I’ll explore innovative ways that the Tax Office can do more using helpful online systems or phone apps so people can utilize services at home or on the go.
I earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and I’m blessed to be married to my lovely wife, Lisa, for 28 years and raise two terrific kids in Victoria. I currently work as a contractor while also pastoring Life Way Baptist Church. If you want a tax assessor-collector who will serve and respect you as a taxpayer, I would appreciate your vote in the Republican primary runoff.
