I’m running for tax assessor-collector for some of the same reasons I ran as a conservative for Victoria City Council years ago. I’m committed to making a difference for the taxpayers and to keeping taxes as low as possible. I’ll constantly stay on the lookout to root out any wasteful spending, and do all I can to make the tax office and Victoria County government work better for everyone. I have the independence to do what’s right, and the experience to get things done.
It was only after many hours of visiting with local leaders and people around our community that I filed for the office after becoming convinced that we need a conservative Republican to run this race and serve as our next tax assessor-collector.
I’ve been a Republican all my life, and I’m proud to be running in the Republican primary. While I’m not sure other candidates in this race for tax assessor-collector can say the same, they seem like nice folks.
I’m not running to spend a lifetime in the job, and the only special interest I have is the good of county residents. I strive every day as a contractor and a pastor to do my duty to God, my family and the people I serve.
I earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree and have been involved in business and health care for years. I’m blessed to be married to my lovely wife, Lisa, for 28 years and to raise two terrific kids here in Victoria. Our son is a junior at the University of North Texas in Denton, and our daughter is a senior here at Faith Academy. I currently work as a contractor while also pastoring LifeWay Baptist Church.
I helped develop hospice services in our area as a supervisor for Hospice of South Texas, then worked for years in healthcare and recruiting quality nurses to work in our region. All of that experience reinforced how important it is to listen to people and understand their needs and expectations.
I served our community on Victoria City Council for nine years, where I was known as a consistent conservative who wasn’t afraid to stand up for the taxpayers and speak out against increasing spending and debt. By constantly fighting to keep property taxes from rising while I was on city council, I believe we gained ground for the taxpayers. I pledge to do all I can as tax assessor-collector to keep taxes in Victoria County as low as possible.
I served as a Board Member on the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission and on the Regional Health and Human Services Advisory Committee. As a former president of the Victoria Development Commission, I understand how important economic development and eliminating red tape are for growing our local economy and creating good jobs.
People are increasingly busy these days, and I’ll search constantly for innovative ways that the tax office can do more things online so folks can take care of their business with us from the comfort of home. I'll be creative and think outside the box to better serve the taxpayers, including examining different ways that people could handle things with the tax office without having to go downtown or stand in line.
One of my top goals is to improve the service our tax office provides and treat people who come into the office like valued customers. I'll closely review every area of office operations to find ways we can serve people more effectively and make the customer service experience at the tax office more like Chick-fil-A. If you want a tax assessor-collector who will respect you as a taxpayer and work hard to serve you, I would appreciate your vote and support in the Republican primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.