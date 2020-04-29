I’m writing this letter sadly today to write down my thought’s, my memories for such an honorable man. Dr. Poplawsky passed away at his home with family. We’ve lost a pillar of our establishment for sure. Not just DeTar but all the hospitals which have had the privilege to work with him.
Dr. Poplawsky has shared with us over the many year’s stories from his past, family moments and milestones. He worked in the military before retiring from what I would say was his first career. Then he worked as a physician for DeTar. He began working at DeTar Navarro from 2002 to 2014, then transitioned to DeTar North in 2014 where he has been the Medical Director of the department for the last six years. He was the “glue” for his family, the “sticky notes” for us. If he wasn’t working with us at DeTar he would be working at one of the other hospitals. He would always come in for his shift whether it be day or nights, greet everyone, “Good morning everyone, everyone doing ok today, what do we have going on?” Working as we do in our role in the ER, our co-workers become our second families. We’ve spent holidays, birthdays, anniversaries together to name a few. There is a special bond between all of us that words just can’t describe. Like families, we have our disagreements, fight, make up, move on, and most importantly, get back together, and deal with the next poor soul to come into our ER. He loved sharing pictures of his beautiful wife, children, and grandchildren. He looked forward to his days off and didn’t want anything more but to be with the ones that mattered the most.
From as far back as I can remember when he started to work at DeTar and we couldn’t pronounce his name he gave us permission to call him Dr. Pop. In fact, he would tell the patients and families the same. It would make you smile to hear the patients say “Oh good, Dr. Pop is here”, as they pass the nurses station. He had a large fan following in our community. It shows when they return repeatedly because of how he took care of everyone. If there were any patient that he was concerned about you would often hear him call them after the patient was discharged home to check up on them. It wouldn’t be uncommon for a patient to show up in the ER say, “Dr. Pop told me to come back today he just wanted to check up on me without me checking in first.”
You would often find him walking the hallways at DeTar North listening to his music. If we didn’t have any patients, he would take off and say “Ok folks going to do a couple of rounds while I can, let me know when we have anyone.” He would brew the best smelling coffee, way too strong for anyone else to drink, so he would only brew himself one cup at a time. He would eat healthy but he did love his sweets and just like a kid couldn’t resist. It was so funny to catch him taking a nibble. Dr. Pop was technologically challenged. He always had IT on speed dial to help him if the nurses couldn’t.
Everywhere you look at DeTar North will be a reminder of him. From his hand written post it notes that were his form of communicating to the doctors and nurses, to using all the cupboard space in the nurse’s lounge. Even when he finally got his own office and doctor’s sleep room, he never did move his things out, guess it was like his second home that you hate to pack and move out.
I believe I’m speaking for all off us that have had the privilege to work with you, Dr. Poplawsky, you will be missed, you will always have a special place in our hearts, your memory will go on. What we will remember most is the love and respect with which he treated everyone: patients, nurses, techs, and housekeepers alike. We are grateful for working with such a fine human being and physician and truly love him. You were a gift to the people of Victoria, LaGrange, Gonzales, San Antonio, Hondo, Uvalde, Del Rio, Floresville, Beeville, Corpus Christi, Alice, Kingsville, and all the other communities you served in your 35 year plus career. God bless you!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.