On this dawn of a new year, let’s talk about age. Age is surfacing as an issue in the upcoming elections in a way we haven’t seen before.
Sometimes, the whole Washington scene is like the Battle of the Septuagenarians. Americans have always focused a great deal on how old someone is and whether they appear that old or not. Though we have a certain reverence for “seniors” as a collective, giving them discounts and celebrating their centenary birthdays, we prefer youth.
We have a cultural mindset that considers people less able, less productive, and less attractive as they get older, with the attendant view that they also grow less competent as they grow older.
My grandmother, who was on the board of half the women’s organizations in Baton Rouge into her 80s, wisely said, “Don’t tell people your age or they will start treating you that way.”
Our founding fathers wrote the Constitution in an age when the life expectancy of the average American male was 38. Maybe that’s why they did not really address age limits.
By the 1940s, life expectancy was 66 for males and 71 for females. In that context, retiring at 65, makes sense. Retire, enjoy a few years, maybe a decade, of leisure before you go to your reward. The advent of Social Security seems to have codified 65 as the national retirement age and employers ran with it.
Today, the increasing life expectancy projections form a counterpoint to ageism. The current average life expectancy is 78 years. A child born today has a 50-50 chance of living to the age of 105.
Mick Jagger and Sir Paul are still performing at 77. Jane Fonda, has a TV series and is personally heading up Fire Drill Friday protests at age 83 and everyone knows the Supreme RBG is on the job at 87.
In that light, maybe the fact that 70 members of the House of Representatives are more than 70 years old is normal and not as impressive as we might have thought. The POTUS, the Speaker of the House, the Senate Majority Leader, half of our U.S. Senators and four of the current Democratic candidates for president are all more than 70 years of age, presumably counting on at least another decade in politics.
As interesting as it may be to play the how-old-is-he-game, looking at numbers is only one side of the coin. These discussions of Bernie’s age, Biden’s age, or, for that matter, Buttigieg’s age are really ground cover for the difficulty we have in discussing the Gordian knot of competence.
No matter their age, sex, looks, or wealth, we must find a way to insist that our elected officials are evaluated and found to be mentally competent to fulfill the responsibilities of the office to which he or she has been elected. Not how old they are but how competent they are. Whereas such assessments are common best practice in most workplaces, there is no structure to evaluate and enforce the ouster of a candidate who is not fit to hold office, or worse, an elected official who may no longer be competent.
Across this nation, every day, organizations of all kinds, from local boutiques to Apple, address and confront poor performance, mental illness and drug abuse. They set policies and procedures and look to their CEOs, managers, and supervisor to enforce the policies. I’ve had those difficult talks as have many of you. It is staggering to me, from a corporate background, that when it comes to the most crucial positions in this country, the only procedure at hand is to wait in hopes of voting them out.
Instead of worrying about a candidate’s age, we need to be addressing the methods by which we, the people, can be protected from the acts of officials elected despite being unfit for the task, mentally ill, or otherwise incompetent. Meanwhile, if the only recourse we currently have is the vote, then let’s get it done. Vote 2020.
Early voting for the March 3 Primary begins Feb. 18. The last day to register to vote in the primary is Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.