Don’t mess with Victoria voters. We vote and we care about the place where we live, work and raise families.
This year, our votes are even more important, since we are coming out of an unforgettably weird time that brought all kinds of challenges to our community. But when we get knocked down, we get back up again.
COVID-19, arson at places of worship, hurricanes, and freezes don’t stop us in Victoria. We come together and work together to do what needs to be done to keep this community strong, growing and a great place to live.
On May 1 and in the early voting period starting April 19, we will be making a very important decision for the future of Victoria. We the voters will take to the polls to consider major improvements to our schools. On the ballot is Proposition A, which will build new schools on the Mission Valley Elementary and Stroman High School campuses, provide funds for badly needed capital projects across the district, and install new playground equipment on all elementary campuses.
Why is now the right time to consider these improvements to school facilities? Because there’s a tipping point when our property gets to be in such bad shape that it will cost us a lot of money in emergency repairs that will lead to higher taxes, which none of us want. Right now, thanks to voters who elected school board members who know the value of a dollar, the VISD tax rate is the lowest it’s been in almost 30 years. This is the best time for a bond issue.
When anyone suggests a “no” vote for Proposition A, ask them if they think it will cost more or less to wait another 10 years to take care of aging properties and make improvements to facilities and campus security. A surefire way to cause higher taxes is to wait too long to take care of the property that we, the taxpayers, own.
Some people claim to be in favor of improving our school buildings, but continue to find some rationale to oppose a bond issue. No plan is perfect, but it’s hard to argue that Proposition A is not good for our community, our economic development, and our kids. My dear departed father was a school board member who always cautioned, “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”
All of us want more economic development and more families to locate to South Texas, and a good school system is one of the most important things that people consider when they have choices of where to build or where to live.
Think about it. Small businesses and large companies alike need reliable, well-qualified workers. We can entice those workers by demonstrating that we take care of our schools and will provide a safe and up-to-date environment where their children can learn.
For anyone who doubts the resolve of Victoria voters, think back on the bonds for the Victoria County Courthouse. While some were against this investment, the courthouse is now a beautiful centerpiece for our city and a source of great pride. And remember the vote to make Victoria’s enclosed workplaces smoke-free? There were doubters who said the policy would never pass, but voters rose up and did something that helped us recruit businesses and families to Victoria, and improve our health.
Proposition A will do much more than help kids learn, have fun and improve physical fitness. It will take care of our school campuses and help keep taxes low in the future. We should be wary of those “doubting Thomases” who underestimate how much we care about our future and that of our kids. The sky is the limit when lots of folks from all walks of life turn out to take pride in their community and their schools.
