Editor's Not: The following information was taken from the book “50th Anniversary of the Port Lavaca Wave,” by Bobby Joe Paul. The book published about 70 years ago.
P K Dudgeon stocks nothing but quality lines. Handles merchandise that is manufactured by reliable, well-established companies. Established his first Port Lavaca business 35 years ago.
“One of the interesting features in living in Port Lavaca, is wondering and watching for the next thing to happen” says P. K. Dudgeon, one of the town’s leading merchants.
Mr. Dudgeon has been in business here since 1905. He has watched Port Lavaca grow from a small village into a prosperous, thriving city. He says that he has believed in the future of the community through all of those 35 years. His beliefs have been justified and he predicts continued growth and prosperity here.
Having weathered storms, fires and depressions, Mr. Dudgeon today owns and operates a thoroughly up-to-date store, having always kept abreast of the times in each branch of his business activities. His customers’ best interests have always been first and foremost in mind when stocking his store where he handles only the highest grade, quality merchandise in all lines.
When he went into the grocery business in 1917, after having owned a dry goods store for 12 years previously, he stocked his shelves with Monarch ‘brand, made by Reid, Murdock and Company (RMC) who have been operating for a period of over 86 years.
RMO has grown from a little trading post of 1853 to a national institution. One of the tenet’s through nearly a century of service to the nation has been “consistency.” When it might have proved profitable, temporarily, to do otherwise, the Monarch Institution has held firm in its policy of selling Monarch Finer Foods only through independent merchants. Each of their thousands of merchants have fallen heir to the fine reputation established by RMO by handling only the best, Monarch Finer Foods.
In 1925, the increasing demands of the farming community called for farm implements. Before entering this new field of endeavor, Mr. Dudgeon investigated the companies dispersing these machines and decided to represent the International Harvester Company, which for over 100 years has carried a well earned reputation for reliability.
He was the first implement dealer in Port Lavaca and since 1925 has put over 300 Farmall Tractors into use by the farmers of this area. A well-equipped service shop is maintained by Mr. Dudgeon where tractors may either be serviced at the shop or by his mechanics who will make the necessary repairs on location.
Firestone Tires are another of his featured items. As dealer for this well-known commodity, he has worked up a splendid clientele in this part of the country. Among the stations handling Firestone Tires in Calhoun County are Canion’s Magnolia Station, Monroe Sells Jr., Payne Garage, Mozley Service Station (Seadrift) and Pete Hamel (Tivoli).The users of Firestone tires agree that there is not a better tire on the market for the money which is one more assurance that nothing but the best is sold by P. K. Dudgeon.