According to the internet on Google what you or I value includes: “The things we care deeply about and the basis for the choices we make in life. Values are not things we achieve or possess, they are more like directions we take in life in order to be a good person and have a meaningful existence. To realize our life values we choose and pursue specific goals in life.”
I strive to be a good person and a good Christian. In my life, I value my faith, family and friends. I ask the Lord to show me which direction to go in life.
I believe that we should “Love one another” as the Bible says. I feel that we are not meant to hold grudges or ill feelings towards others. Love brings happiness.
At this Lenten season, a friend and I walk in the park next to the river in Riverside Park. After our walk, we sit on a bench and read some Bible scriptures and say some prayers. We talk of our values in lives and our many blessings.
Anyone is welcome to join us. We can bring lawn chairs if the bench gets full. You can email me at mpost17@iCloud.com to get the location and days and times.
My friend and I have been walking in the park for over 10 years now. I am blessed to have her as a wonderful friend. She is a true Christian and she lives every day of her life showing love to others. My great friend is always doing good works and helping others. She and I talk of our many blessings. I always tell her she is a “saint right here on earth!” She just tilts her head and smiles and says, “Oh Mary!”
Many days we see pretty birds and enjoy their singing.
We love nature, the beautiful trees, pretty sky and the sounds of nature.
The trees are putting on their brand new and pretty light green Easter dresses. I love this idea and I remember Budgie Bomar and Elaine Wheat from Goliad, who always said this about the trees in the springtime.
My friend and I pick up rocks and we paint them and put them out on the walking trail. My friend paints many, many more than I do! She is so very talented! Hopefully, the rocks bring happiness to others’ lives.
Recently, a person picked up a bird’s nest and placed a painted rock in it for all to see.
What a nice blessing to see that pretty rock in the bird’s nest at the base of a tree near the bench on the walking trail.
Maybe we will see you there one day. We are the ones with the big white Bible, sitting on the bench, just past the Rose Garden on the right hand side.
May our Lord bless each of you in a special way at this Lenten season. May you find peace, love and happiness as we prepare for Easter.