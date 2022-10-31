At VISD, early childhood is full steam ahead this year as we provide STEAM opportunities to every child, every day, in every classroom.
Each child is regularly involved in the Engineering Design Process to problem solve a situation or task. The process includes identify, imagine, plan, create and improve.
Students are guided through daily lessons created by a core team of Early Childhood teachers this past summer using VISD professional development and Frogstreet curriculum. An extra “frog-e and plot mat” was purchased to ensure all children will have a chance to program a robot. The Frog-e is a programmable floor robot that gives young children the opportunity to learn how to code in its simplest terms. Children practice and reinforce skills of left/right, sequencing, cause and effect, and problem solving. The exposure to the STEAM experiences and thought process is opening the door to genius for early learners at VISD.
In June, information was sent to our over three thousand ECSE, Pre-K, Kinder, and 1st grade families. The packet included Victoria Public Library information, VISD Summer Nutrition Feeding Program details, reading activities, and registration information. We see our parents as the students’ first teacher. To that end, parent engagement is a must. Our Frogstreet curriculum has nine themes. With each theme, the teacher designs a parent learning experience dedicated to a school readiness skill. This year, over 400 families came to Froggy Camp before school started where they learned about their child’s school and expectations, visited the classroom to observe routines and procedures, and were able to take home a bag that included a 2023 graduation shirt, letter arc with plastic letters, letter and number formation practice, parent pamphlets for learning at home, and a book to start their home library.
The School Spectacular Race was held at the VISD Connections building on Oct. 13. In the foyer of the grounds, 10 school readiness activities were provided for parents to work with their children in a fun racetrack feel. Thank you to H-E-B for providing books for children who completed the race and a family cooking experience class. The prekindergarten/3-year-old kindergarten teachers assisted parents in each booth, giving of their evening time to support school readiness. The Connection Center staff engaged parents with different crafts and reading opportunities. Parents had a great time meeting one another and touring the new facility to discover resources available for their needs.
The H-E-B Helping Here grant awarded each Early Childhood teacher a $50 gift card to support our “Eating Healthy, Reading with Success” initiative. The children cook in the classroom - read a rubric, taste healthy fresh foods, and then share the recipe at home with their parents. The children love the experience of independently cooking and seeing the importance of reading the recipe correctly. Parents reinforce the lesson at home by reading together.
Together, the Early Childhood team won the national “Frogstreet Excellence Award.” The award was based on the innovative and exciting instructional implementation of the new curriculum. Together, we embraced the challenges of returning from COVID-19 and worked to find solutions. To further success, the Early Childhood Core team created intentionally designed lesson plans for every classroom teacher. Yes, our early childhood program is nationally recognized for quality, innovation, and excellence. I hope you will help spread the word.
High-quality prekindergarten components are a priority in our early childhood program. These components include a curriculum that addresses all 10 developmental domains in the 2015 Texas Prekindergarten Guidelines. Progress monitoring assessment tools are used to ensure students are growing and developing in the school readiness domains. Certified teachers with 150 hours of Early Childhood professional growth are required in our VISD program. Student to teacher ratio is 11 to 1. Family Engagement Plans are established with families and community stakeholders to ensure our children and parents are partners together with the teacher to provide the best education. Program evaluation with achievement data is available to parents. These components are available on the VISD website as well.
I just cannot say enough about the quality of our early childhood program, staff, students, and families. We know early childhood is where genius begins, and we see a very bright future in front of these amazing children.