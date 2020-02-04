What is one thing that bugs you when you are watching TV or a movie and you know it’s not correct?
As I jumped into my car between meetings, this was the question I heard over the radio. The radio show hosts were asking people to call in and share things they know are incorrectly portrayed on TV. In the few minutes I listened to the callers, several shared that almost everything we see on TV about law or medicine is pretty much wrong. They talked about how the pace of the shows is incorrect. They talked about all the personal scandals are never accurate, and I especially enjoyed how most of the medical diagnoses are so random it is laughable.
I really don’t know about any of that, but I enjoyed hearing the passion of the callers. These people were obviously professionals in the field and thought it was both laughable and absurd how they were portrayed in the movies and on television. One even mentioned it is a disservice to kids to show these things, because they may find that reality is totally different.
I didn’t call in to share my thoughts, but the question hung with me for a few days after, and there is this thing that really bothers me about television and movies when it comes to education.
Please stop for a moment and think of an education-based movie you’ve seen in your lifetime. Let me help jog your memory: “Freedom Writers,” “Stand and Deliver,” “Dangerous Minds,” “Lean on Me,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” “To Sir with Love,” “Dead Poets Society” or maybe even “School of Rock.” Stop reading for just a moment and think about one or two of those films. Try to imagine something they all have in common.
There are a few things that bug me about all these movies. First, on a totally personal level, nearly every one of these films portray administrators and/or board members as the bad guys. Just for a moment, think about the absurdity of this. Does anybody actually believe that school administrators or board members wake up every day with the mindset that today is the day we are going to make the lives of our students and teachers miserable? What a dreadful existence this would be if it were true.
Virtually every person who works at VISD has heard me say, “There are only two types of people who should work in schools, those who teach and those who support teachers. Good luck if you happen to find yourself in a third category.” My job as superintendent is to be chief supporter of our teachers, and I know each of our seven trustees feel the same way.
There is something else that bugs me even more though. In every one of those movies (and every other movie or TV show you can think of), the story portrays the path of a singular teacher who fights against the system in order to change the lives of that handful of students who happen to be in their class. Not once in my educational career has this been the truth.
You could walk into any one of our buildings in VISD and find teams of teachers pouring over data, watching instruction, supporting each other, learning together, working as a team to meet student needs, etc. Just to be clear, education is a team sport.
My experience is that when a teacher approaches their classroom alone, they are often burned out in just a few short years. A successful school is one where everyone is working together on behalf of kids in a unified effort.
Our campuses at VISD work to build in collaborative time for our teachers and commit to a Professional Learning Communities mindset to their team time. Clearly, I am passionate about this.
Maybe I can still call in to that radio show to help set the record straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.