Education is unpredictable. This statement makes us feel unsteady and perhaps a bit shaken even. No administrator would ever want to admit something this important is unpredictable, especially since you happen to be the one in charge. Not many parents, teachers, or students want to hear that education is unpredictable. We tend to shy away from use of the word, and I suspect it is because we do not have a full understanding of it. Let’s embrace the chaos of unpredictability and let it work for us.
Unpredictability seems to occur in two very different forms. For clarity, I will call the two forms “Type 1” and “Type 2” They are very different from each other and have different implications for our reaction to unpredictable situations. We often don’t like to use the word unpredictable because there is an implied feeling that we can do nothing about it. This is just one form of unpredictability, as you will see. We would never say education is unpredictable and something we cannot control though. This is the other type of unpredictable.
Type 1 unpredictability put simply is something that does not care about our predictions of it. Think about the weather. It is unpredictable. We spend most of our days trying to predict the weather and a good portion of our lives being wrong about those predictions. The weather doesn’t watch the news and then adjust because of our prediction, obviously. There are lots of events that are Type 1 and immune to prediction.
Type 2 unpredictability does care about predictions and responds to those predictions. The stock market is a good example of this. People make predictions about an unpredictable market and then people respond to those predictions and that impacts the market. The recent rate hikes are a great example. The impact can be positive or negative. The market is still inherently unpredictable, but predictions affect it. We watch this happen during every election as well. People make predictions and those predictions then sway voters. The swing can go any direction. Elections are totally unpredictable but predicting will influence the outcome. This is a fascinating concept if you think about it. There is an incredible danger to Type 2 unpredictability however, and we must be alert to it. The danger is when we think our predictions will have the desired impact with certainty. If you are certain that your prediction will guarantee the outcome of a vote, the only certainty is that you might be wrong.
If the past few years have taught us anything in education, it is that on a large scale much of what happens in school districts is largely unpredictable (think COVID-19, freezes, student achievement, bond outcome votes, etc.). Some of these events are Type 1 and some are Type 2. Predicting a freeze does not impact whether a freeze will happen, so clearly this is a Type 1. Student Achievement predictions happen all the time, however, and these predictions do have an impact on the outcome. The danger zone is to think these predictions will come true. Making a prediction could have a positive impact or even a negative impact. A student (or school or district) that is predicted to fail might respond positively or could respond negatively.
This is why it is so important to differentiate between correlation and causation. Type 2 predictions are funny this way. This is true for school bond elections as well. One might argue that property values are unpredictable (they are), and they respond to meta-predictions (they do to some extent). Future fund balances are unpredictable and are also impacted by predictions. The list for Type 2 unpredictability is perhaps larger than you might initially think.
The overarching point is that things that have never happened before happen all the time in education. Much of what we do is unpredictable, but our predictions have a great impact on the outcome. When I was young, I had a naïve understanding of what it means to be an optimist or pessimist. I thought it meant someone who is either positive or negative. I now realize a true optimist is someone who realizes the future is uncertain.
