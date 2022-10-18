When politicians stay in power too long, they often start to treat taxpayer funds as their own.
Gov. Greg Abbott has been in power for eight years, and it shows. In earlier years, when he was more restrained, he would never have spent more than $13 million of our money on a political stunt. That stunt, placing people on buses who were legally in the United States, was paid for by us, the Texas taxpayers.
And he wasn’t content with just spending our money, he tried to make it look like the people he was putting on the buses were illegal immigrants. Not true. Every single one of them was lawfully in this country, playing by the rules. They are violating no law. They came here as refugees and want to be productive members of society and to join us as taxpayers. We all know that in Texas, we need more skilled workers who play by the rules and are here legally.
Politicians like Gov. Abbott say that there should be a pathway for citizenship. He instead has spent our hard-earned tax dollars to put these people on buses and send them to other states. And the Governor, finding himself on the defensive in his reelection campaign, blames others for his spending of our tax dollars, instead of working together with Texans.
Even worse, he has allowed another governor to round up lawful immigrants and ship them to Florida. The sheriff of Bexar County has pointed out that this was illegal, yet Gov. Abbott continues to defend this kind of stunt, even while he publicly proclaims that he is a Christian.
The Bible, however, is clear. We are to treat those sojourners seeking lawful refuge in our country with love, and not use human beings as political props. After all, just as we did it to one of the least of these, “you did it to me (Jesus).”
When he is not spending our tax dollars on busing people out of Texas, he is calling special sessions of the Texas Legislature that cost us millions of dollars. In his war against public school teachers, he wants to tell them how to teach history. He admits that he’s spent this money to persuade the legislature to second guess these Texas history teachers. The legislature followed his lead and made a law that will cost taxpayers almost $15 million to “train” teachers to teach history the way the Governor wants them to.
Under the new law, no teacher can be asked to teach “controversial” subjects, and if they do, they must do so in a way that the government will find objective and free of ”bias.”
Public school teachers have been teaching Texas history and American history for 175 years. Today, most Texans and most teachers are biased against white supremacy, slavery and racial segregation. They, like most of us, have a firm conviction that these practices are wrong.
What part of this $15 million will be spent training teachers to sanitize or censor the ugly chapters in our state’s and our nation’s history? Why did the governor spend our money to train teachers when they are not doing anything but teaching the truth to Texas students? Why would he burden already burdened teachers to fix a problem that doesn’t exist? He uses magic words like critical race theory to sugar coat his attempts to bully teachers into weakening our history classes in public schools. No Texas school district teaches critical race theory. They teach Texas history, period. Yet now, thanks to the governor, the state of Texas is going to force teachers to get remedial training about teaching history and force taxpayers to foot the bill for this political stunt.
That’s not all. If you haven’t noticed, he likes toll roads. Under his leadership, Texas is getting more and more toll roads and racking up debt to finance them. Back in 2015, the governor knew that public funds were not his funds and knew that Texans don’t like toll roads. He promised in his state of the state address that he would fix our roads without more tolls, or debt. But last year, he approved laws that allow toll roads to be financed by the taxpayers and to allow private toll entities to increase toll fines and fees above the $48/year cap placed on the Texas Department of Transportation. Gov. Abbott probably knew that the public wouldn’t like this, so he just let the bills become law without signing his name to it. That’s not leadership.
When politicians feel like they are immune from public input and criticism, they think they can spend public funds to benefit them politically. My grandmother always said pots need to be stirred, and as long as democracy survives, the public will always have the spoon.