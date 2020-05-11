What is an emotionally intelligent brain and why is it important? I’ll start with the latter and work to the former. Having an emotionally intelligent brain is important for all of us right now in these uncertain times. It doesn’t matter if our role is teacher, parent, spouse, child or community member.
Several weeks ago, when this health scare was first upon us, I think we all knew we would be feeling increasing amounts of pressure and stress every day this scare persists until we have a viable vaccine. This is because in large part of the ongoing disruptions to our lives. As I have spoken with many people in the last few weeks, I am hearing more and more stories of people feeling overwhelmed, stressed to the limit, frustrated, angry, etc. These are perfectly normal reactions and to be honest, I have felt those feelings as well.
I know thousands of people are waiting for me to plan for school next year and given the changing nature of our reality on an almost daily basis, I am unable to provide clear direction. I know every parent reading this has felt frustrations through this health scare. I know some have lost their jobs and their income. Some have lost family members to this virus. This is frustrating for all of us.
This is why an emotionally intelligent brain is so important, because it allows us to take a step back and reframe our emotions. More importantly, it affords us the opportunity to reframe our response to our emotions.
What is an emotionally intelligent brain? Daniel Siegel, M.D., is one of the cutting-edge leaders in this area of study called Interpersonal Neurobiology. “An interpersonal neurobiology view of well-being holds that the complex, nonlinear system of the mind achieves states of self-organization by balancing the two opposing processes of differentiation and linkage.”
In short, it is the mental balancing act between chaotic thinking on one side and rigid thinking on the other. There is an easy acronym to remember here: FACES. Flexible is the ability to bend without breaking. Adaptive is the ability to adjust to different conditions. Coherent is clear, logical, and wholistic. Energized is having vitality and enthusiasm. Stable is firmly established, not easily upset, and grounded. These five aspects are how Siegel describes a mentally healthy brain/mind. Our mind needs the ability to flow between disorganization and chaos on one side and rigidity and over-organization on the other.
For most, if not all of us, we are taxing our mental ability in the areas of flexibility and adaptability (what feels like chaos). As a result, we continue to lose coherence and stability. As an example, we have to stay nimble and flexible about our plans for school next year, but our minds are demanding coherence and stability in order to allow us to plan.
This gives us a false choice if we are not careful. We might think we can choose stability in our lives, but this isn’t really a true choice.
One of the most difficult parts of this virus for me is the recognition that as much as I want coherence and stability in my life right now, the virus doesn’t care. The virus doesn’t have an outlook calendar and didn’t get an appointment to stop spreading May 1.
The virus doesn’t care about my plans for reopening school. The virus doesn’t care about our plans for graduation. In all the places in my life where I crave stability, the virus demands flexibility.
There is an opportunity for us all to help teach these important life lessons to our children through our collective actions, and perhaps, achieve some emotional balance at the same time.
