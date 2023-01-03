Hoping you all enjoyed a lovely Christmas season with your family and friends.
I did enjoy delicious food. I thank my family and friends for the many Christmas kindnesses. My Christmas was very unique this year.
This year, I spent Christmas in five days of isolation with COVID-19. I am happy to say I feel much better now.
I went to walk in clinic the first day of symptoms and the four medicines I took helped me feel better. I think catching it early helped immensely. I was very scared the first day and was afraid I may end up in the hospital.
But that did not happen.
I enjoyed my Christmas tree, music and Christmas movies and pretty lights with my kitties. I really am blessed to have my pets who love me unconditionally.
My friends and family dropped off food at my doorstep. I appreciate third kindnesses. I feel very blessed and so happy to feel better now.
The week before I was also blessed on three occasions. Very kind people paid for mine and my friends’ meals. The man was so generous he paid the entire bill. I enjoyed a delicious steak at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant and more. The waitresses were so friendly and happy to share with me the good news.
Another day, a friend and I went to Denny’s for breakfast. A very nice couple paid for our meals. The waitress smiled a beautiful smile and said, “Your ticket has been paid.” The waitress was so kind.
The third time, I had some scrumptious Mexican food and I was so pleased that my entire bill was paid. Thank you to the kind gentleman.
Pay it forward is an expression for describing the beneficiary of a good deed repaying the kindness to others instead of to the original benefactor.
I greatly appreciated the kindnesses and hopefully in 2023, I can pay it forward to others.
Hoping you all have a wonderful New Year. I thank the Lord for my many blessings and I hope great things will happen in the New Year.
Thank you to my family and friends who checked on me with many phone calls and face times. Thank you all for my presents and kind words on Facebook and texts.
May God bless you all. Happy New Year 2023.