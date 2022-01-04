The new year is here. I am looking forward to the new horizons it will bring.
I hope to work toward my goal of becoming healthier. During the last three years, I have lost some weight and have kept it off. Now, I want to gradually lose more. In the past, I have lost weight but quickly gained it back. Not this time.
Another goal I have set is to try to find some peace after the loss of a loved one.
I know many of you have lost loved ones and you are missing them.
A Sister from the Incarnate Word Convent once told me, “Tears honor your loved one, Mary.” Yes, it is OK to cry. Your entire life has changed and you will never stop missing that special person.
As Christians, we do believe that we will be reunited with our loved ones one day. Your loved one is here with you in spirit. I believe in angels and that we can ask our Lord to let our loved one be our “Special Angel.” A great book is “The Angel Book” by Karen Goldman.
Sister Stephana from the Incarnate Word Convent gave me good advice after I lost my best friend, Elaine Wheat, who wrote “Oceans for Emotions” each week for 38 years in the Victoria Advocate.
Sister Stephana asked me, “Mary, do you believe in God?” I said “Yes.” She asked, “And do you believe that God is everywhere?” I said, “Yes.”
Then she asked, “Do you believe that Elaine is with God?” I said, “Yes.” Then she said, with a smile, “So therefore, Elaine is right here with you. She is here with you in spirit.”
Another goal is to think more deeply and to pray more often. With the effects of COVID-19, this has caused me think more deeply and try not to let myself be overwhelmed with the trivial, daily stressors of life.
A fun song I like to sing is the Roy Rogers and Dale Evens song. It is such an uplifting song. The words:
“Happy trails to you, until we meet again.
Happy trails to you, keep smilin’ until then.
Who cares about the clouds when we’re together?
Just sing a song and bring the sunny weather.
Happy trails to you, until we meet again.”
I am grateful for my family and friends I visited with over the Christmas holidays. I am thankful for the “new and fun memories” we made. We enjoyed delicious food, drinks, laughter, gift giving and photos taking. The photos are proof of our “special and new memories.”
We will always treasure our special memories with our loved ones we made in the past. We will hold them close in our hearts and minds forever. No one will ever take them away. Now, we can begin to make “new and special memories.” I learned this idea from Dyanne Wheat BonGiovanni.
I have been blessed with wonderful friends and family. One of my friends and I go for walks along the river in our beautiful park. Hopefully, as soon as my leg heals from an recent injury, I will be back on the trail.
Another goal is to go the ocean more often.
A favorite scripture is Proverbs 8:27 “I was there when He established the heavens, when He laid out the horizon on the surface of the ocean…”
So now I say “Happy Trails to you!” Look forward to the beautiful things your New Year brings and enjoy the new horizons of the New Year.
