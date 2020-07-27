We have actively sought advice and feedback from parents and community members in planning for our strong start and safe return plans. This happened after we posted our draft plans to our website. We know that families are directly impacted by all our decisions and we consider this feedback extremely important. We asked for parents to volunteer for one of three task forces and allowed 100% participation from everyone who wanted to join.
Last week, we hosted over 600 VISD staff members in a virtual Zoom meeting to share our plans and solicit feedback (and feed-forward) to make our plans stronger as well. We know we will be depending on our staff to pull together a meaningful plan that makes sense with an eye toward instructional continuity. Here too, we made a call to invite anyone and everyone who wanted to participate feel invited to do so.
There were several emergent themes from these conversations that overlapped between the parent task forces and staff task force. First and foremost was a concern for safety. Everyone recognizes safety is our number one concern. Our safety concerns are for staff, students, and by extension, families and community.
A secondary concern was for the custodial function schools provide for working parents. We recognize students being physically present at school is an important aspect for a thriving economy and students at home make that difficult. Many also believe education is more difficult in a remote, virtual environment.
Lastly, there are concerns about reliable internet access for many of our families and concerns about access to technology devices to support remote learning. Although the district has ordered 2,600 hot spots and nearly 5,000 laptops, we are still waiting on a number of these devices to be delivered. We have asked parents to consider purchasing a laptop, if they are able, to help support remote learning this fall in the hopes that more devices will be available for families that need them.
There is a final round of task forces to take place in this coming week, and I am excited about these too. I will be hosting town hall style mega-Zoom meetings on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. These town hall meetings will be for all middle and high school students. We will be sharing our learning plans with the students and asking them for their insight and asking about their questions and concerns.
I suspect, like nearly all adults, that students are concerned for their safety and trying to balance that with their desire to come back to school for many of the social benefits traditional schools provide. These are currently conflicting desires and I think it’s important we give students space to make their voices heard. It is tremendously powerful anytime a person is encouraged to make their voice heard and to be able to express themselves. Further, it is a firmly held belief by me and the VISD trustees that anytime a decision is to be made, the voices of the people who are directly impacted should be heard to the greatest extent possible.
Plus, I just miss our students and look forward to seeing their faces and hearing their voices.
I’ll be back with you soon about updates to our plans as we continue to strive for a safe and strong start to the 2020-2021 school year. We’ve got this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.