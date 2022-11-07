Where do you fall on the confidence interval?
Elections, and a little knowledge about statistics, have taught me something about myself and others. I am sure you have noticed that going into election day, we get predictions of the outcome. As the election draws nearer and nearer, those predictions tend to become more accurate. I am sure you have also noticed they rarely give an exact percentage with certainty, but rather, provide a percentage and then state, “plus or minus three percentage points.” Now this three might be a five, or a two, or any number because it changes as the data collected changes. In statistics, this is known as the confidence interval. Confidence intervals account for variation and are another way to describe probability. If a candidate has a 55% chance of winning with a 2% confidence interval, then it’s reasonable to assume any variation in polling at that precise time would fall between 53% or 57% (-2 or +2 from 55).
I have come to realize just about anything we think about in the future relies on any number of predictions. This can be true of our health, our finances, or our relationships. This is also true for predictions about school funding, school programs, student achievement, student enrollment, etc. Nearly everything about the future is basically a sequence of large and small predictions stacked together. It can be trivial, like predicting the chance for a rain shower later in the day. It can also be impactful, like predicting the path of a hurricane.
The confidence interval is just one of many ways that we work with uncertainty in our lives. My point is that uncertainty exists anytime we are trying to plan for the future.
With all of that in mind, the upper confidence bound (adding the confidence interval to the prediction) is an interesting concept. I had a statistics professor when I was earning my Ph.D. who described the upper bound of the confidence interval as optimism in the face of uncertainty. The lower confidence bound (subtracting the confidence interval from the prediction) is pessimism in the face of uncertainty. We have all worked in teams or have been with people in our lives on both ends of this spectrum. My experience has been that the groups on the upper confidence bound are more successful, have more fun, and are most likely to create positive memories of the experience. If we set out to hunt the infamous whale Moby Dick, I want to be a part of the group that brings along the tartar sauce!
From time to time, I wonder about the people who read these articles. I try to imagine the reader and what they might be thinking as they read. I wonder as you think back over the course of your life, do you tend to fall on the upper confidence bound or the lower confidence bound in the face of uncertainty? Because I am an educator, I believe all people are constantly learning, growing, and changing as we age and where we fall on the confidence bound is something we can probably control to some degree with just a little effort.
Regardless of how tomorrow might go let’s make it just a little better, shall we?