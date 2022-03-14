On Friday, March 11, 2022, A.D. at 2:30 p.m., something very momentous and invigorating happened in Victoria, TX, USA, Planet Earth. Congressman Beto O’Rourke was the featured guest for the People of Texas Town Hall, yet the good people of Victoria County were the real stars of the event.
Hundreds of our fellow citizens gathered in person while thousands more watched the live stream. The attendees represented a multitude of backgrounds, ages, races, creeds, cultures, and political viewpoints. People from all over Victoria County as well as several neighboring counties came together to have a rational and honest dialog about pressing social issues that affect all our lives. There were veterans, teachers, students, industry leaders, retirees, conservatives, liberals, Democrats, Republicans and Independents. There were many humans who did not agree with each another, yet were intellectually curious and mature enough to listen to other points of view. There were tough questions and authentic answers. There were laughs and tears, cheers and jeers, hopes and fears.
Beto cut through the talking points, hyper-partisan slogans, and cliché memes. He recognized and applauded the Republican County chairman in attendance, patiently listened to citizens who vehemently disagreed with him, and accentuated the common bonds that unite all citizens of Victoria County, regardless of their partisanship. Beto was an aspirational, transformational and motivational speaker that elevated the better angels of our nature. He suggested policies that would improve the quality of life for those who would sooner go unnoticed in Victoria County including our citizens who are poor, marginalized, discriminated against, abused and suffering. Beto was not speaking to become governor of the Democratic Party, rather he was speaking to become the Governor of Texas, for all Texans, whether they be Republicans, Democrats, Whigs, Federalists or Independents.
Amazingly enough, no one turned into a socialist after looking into Beto’s eyes. No one was transformed into a liberal after eating the refreshments. No one was indoctrinated with critical race theory after asking their question. No one’s Second Amendment rights were abolished after they shook Beto’s hand. It’s amazing what can happen when people can suspend their fears, embrace their hopes and intentionally listen to one another.
This event was a genuine exemplification of democracy, not just Democrats. Democracy doesn’t just happen because we have a Constitution and Declaration of Independence. Democracy doesn’t just exist because we have voting and elections. Democracy is not just a point and click emoji proposition. We can’t maintenance democracy from our keyboards and iPhones alone. At some point, we have to look each other in the eye. At some point, we have to listen to each other in person. At some point, we actually have to show up. That’s exactly what happened on Friday. The rawness and authenticity of the democratic process was on display for all to see. Whether or not someone votes for Beto after this event may not be as important as their simple willingness to actively engage in the process.
At the end of the day, our patriotism can eclipse our partisanship. Most Democrats and Republicans in Victoria do not match the divisive and rabid partisan cage match that the national media often perpetuates. As I will keep saying to anyone who will listen, the vast majority of citizens in Victoria County are hard-working proud Texans who help their neighbors in need during hurricanes, freezes and droughts, regardless of which candidate’s sign they have on their front lawn. This is what democracy can look like. This is what civic engagement can look like. This is what Victoria can look like. Can this community have more constructive conversations like this and become an exemplar of democracy for all of Texas and the USA to see? You Beto-believe it. So say we all.
