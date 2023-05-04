President John Adams once said, “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
In order for democratic ideals to truly thrive in Victoria, we must elevate facts over fear. We must choose data over demagoguery. We must embrace empathy over excess. We must employ reason over rambunctiousness.
As we contemplate our Election Day choices, I invite all voters to re-watch the recent Community Election Forum (https://www.facebook.com/VictoriaAdvocate/videos/541420464772526) hosted by the Victoria Advocate and UHV’s Association of Future Advocates, Leaders, and Lawyers. Consider which responses are factual, which candidates empathize with your concerns, and which policies will significantly improve the quality of our community. Specifically, did the candidates/speakers:
- Actually answer the questions?
- Seem to know what they are talking about?
- Provide evidence for their claims?
- Seem prepared for the challenges facing our community?
- Advocate policies that make your life better?
- Care about the needs of ALL citizens of Victoria, not just citizens they agree with?
Now, it might seem obvious that voting based on facts is the right way to go. Yet, the politics of fear seduces us to abandon reason and evidence in favor of instant gratification and sensationalism. It preys on our prejudices, stereotypes and uncertainties. It breeds on our hyper-partisan divides that blind us into absolutist thinking. It thrives on our appeals to the lowest common denominator, instead of channeling the better angels of our nature. Outside groups like “Freedom Over Fear” have frequently inserted themselves into our local political landscape. These particular “f” words are quite bold and powerful, yet they are completely hollow without facts. Facts activate our freedom. Freedom thrives on the diffusion of knowledge and truth, not fear or falsehoods. I firmly believe that the people in this community are much smarter and more discerning than the politics of fear has estimated. We can prove this theory by voting en masse on Election Day!
Fear also generates chaos. VISD and Victoria College probably need less chaos, not more. Voters must consider which candidates/policies will promote less chaos. During the recent debates about books in our public library, some humans manufactured outrage by masking their bigotry and discrimination as virtue and morality. Such tactics are diversions from facts and truth. We must beware of candidates who want to blow everything up, yet have no specific solution or experience to fix the problems. Change for change sake can often be a precursor to chaos. Cynicism and scrutiny can be allies of facts and democracy, yet at some point the non-sequitur critiques have to end and the solutions must begin.
Facts promote truth and accountability. As historian Timothy Snyder asserted, “Post-truth is pre-fascism. When we give up on truth, we concede power to those with the wealth and charisma to create spectacle in its place. If we lose the institutions that produce facts that are pertinent to us, then we tend to wallow in attractive abstractions and fictions.” I don’t know about you, yet I would rather not spend my time wallowing in culture wars that continue to divide us!
Democracy requires constant vigilance. Our vote is the greatest maintenance for the health and longevity of our community. Cliché slogans and social media rants do not pay for new schools, provide equitable educational opportunities, or promote diversity and inclusion. The quality of our democracy is dependent upon the quantity of our political participation. So, don’t just “like” posts on social media, but go to an actual polling place and “like” a real ballot. Don’t just “boo” and complain, but actually VOTE!
Indeed, facts are “stubborn things.” Yet, stubbornness is not always a vice. Rather, in the context of needing facts in our electoral decision making, stubbornness can be a virtue, which evokes synonyms like persistent, tenacious, persevering, determined, stalwart and steadfast. These words are the hallmarks of an authentically democratic society and help us become lovers of wisdom and knowledge instead of lovers of spectacle and farce. So say we all!