At this Easter time, I have enjoyed being with my family and friends and I feel very blessed.
I have also been fortunate that I have kept in touch with some of my elementary and high school friends and we still stay close.
We were discussing how we were so blessed to have attended Nazareth Academy and Our Lady of Victory. We had a religion class and other great classes everyday day for 12 years.
One of my friends, Alexis, said recently, “We were part of wonderful school, tradition and a had a terrific education.”
My friend Mary said, “Talking about our elements and high school memories made her laugh until I cried. We have great memories.”
Elaine wrote, “I am appreciative we have gone to N.A. and O.L.V. The Sisters educated us physically, emotionally and most important, spiritually. The lessons I learned at N.A. have carried me positively through life.”
Our lives were touched by our teachers, who were Sisters of Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. We are blessed that we have been able to visit some of our teachers at the convent.
Our Nazareth Academy class will celebrate our 50th Class Reunion in 2022. We all have special memories our school years.
So we asked each other, “Who didn’t get a detention slip in school?” Only one out of seven said she didn’t.
I feel appreciative that my parents sent me to Nazareth Academy and I learned to believe in God. I know our Lord loved us so much that He suffered and died on the cross for us.
I know there is life after death and I also believe that prayer is important to get us through the many challenges we face in our everyday lives.
I do worry about children who are raised never learning about faith and the great love our Lord has for each of us.
Some of my friends that attended public school learned about faith and prayer in the CCD (Confraternity of Christian Doctrine) classes or in Sunday school or Bible school.
My viewpoint is life is much better knowing there is life after death and we can look forward to being in Heaven one day with all of our loved ones. I feel that we should pray often and find the deep meaning of our life here on earth.
I would like to say, “Thank You, Lord, for my faith, family and friends. I look forward to one day being in Heaven with You and with my loved ones once again.”
