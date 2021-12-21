May 16, 1940 was the 50th Jubilee of The Port Lavaca Wave in Calhoun County. Bobby Joe Paul gave me a copy of the 50th Edition, that goes back to the Indianola Days up to 1940. The Pauls lived on the corner of Commerce and Austin streets with the paper facing the waterfront.
Bobby Joe’s father, John Paul editor and mother Viva, the fashion editor, raised their family on that corner. What a great time people had, remembering things that happened through the years. These articles are from that paper. I will be reporting these also into 2022.
I am using these articles with permission of Bobby Joe Paul and the current owner of The Port Lavaca Wave, Tania French.
”Shell Fish Café was established 32 years ago by F.S. Montier”
It is with pride that Calhoun Countians point to the old, established families, and well it should be, for they are the ones responsible for the progress and development of Calhoun County. Were it not for their vigor and tenacity we would not be celebrating the Centennial today.
One of those families which has contributed much to the building of Port Lavaca’s business structure is the Frank Montier family. They settled in Calhoun County in 1846, just six years after its founding. They soon established themselves in the shoe business but later opened a bakery, adding confectionery to the baked goods line in 1894.
In 1902 he become the first bottler of cold drinks in the county. Old-style caps were used, bottles had to be filled under the most difficult circumstances, as it was impossible to completely remove these caps, and the liquid had to be forced into the bottle.
Through his marriage to Fannie Gaines, two of the old pioneer families were linked.
In 1908, Montier started the Shell Fish Café, which has operated under that same name for 32 years and has been managed during the entire time by a Montier. He was active in the business until 1925, at which time the present owner, his son Frank F. Montier assumed active management after assisting his father in the business for several years previously.
The Shell Fish Café has built up a wide reputation for its fine foods, but the outstanding dish which attracts people from many miles around is their crab omelet. The recipe was originated by the present owner’s father. Perhaps no other seafood recipe has had so many tempted duplications which all proved unsuccessful—the Shell Fish Café still remains the one and only place where this palatable dish may be had, made according to the original and famous recipe.
In reviewing his years spent in his present business, Mr. Montier stated, with a twinkle in his eye, that “Tiddle-Winks”, “Nook”, “Rastus”, and “Katie” all used to help him. Those, whose good fortune it has been to know him, will immediately recognize those four persons, his wife, who was Katherine Elizabeth Starbuck, and his three daughters, Frances Lee (Mrs. A. A. Walker of Corpus Christi), Irma Ruth (Mrs. H. A. Westerholm), and Grace Elizabeth (Mrs. Monroe Sells, Jr.) Many years ago, he dubbed them with the names of his own origination, as he laughingly said, “I have to think quick to remember their given names.”
Mrs. Montier owned and operated a photography shop from 1909 until 1916. It was a disappointment to the people of Port Lavaca when she decided to discontinue the work and devote her time to her family and her husband’s interests.
The Montier family originally came from Balbec, Normandy in France, and it is interesting to know that they have in their possession marriages licenses from there dating back to 1743.
Besides his business, F. F. Montier has found time to devote to outside interests that are for the good of his community.
He has freely given of his time and resources and may always be depended upon to aid any enterprise for civic welfare.
He served faithfully on the school board for 11 years and is now a county school trustee.
He is also a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, a present director of the former and a past director of the latter.
It is little wonder that Calhoun County has grown and prospered for 100 years when we have had families like the Montiers to always lend a willing hand.
