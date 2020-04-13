Editor’s Note: This column is in response to Roberta Fisher’s letter to the editor comparing the farmers market to a “gathering of more than 10.”
Far from being a social gathering, the Victoria Farmers Market is an open-air food market. Our vendors only sell what they grow, raise or make themselves: fresh produce, pastured meats and eggs, pickled and preserved foods, honey, baked goods and more.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security includes food and agriculture as essential critical infrastructure workers in the agency’s memo dated March 28, 2020. Furthermore, the executive order issued by Gov. Abbott does not prohibit people from providing or accessing essential services as long as the proper precautions are taken. As our community began its coronavirus response, I contacted both the Victoria City-County Health Department and the Texas Department of Agriculture, who were satisfied with the safety precautions we immediately put into effect.
We are not a craft market or a flea market, and as a food provider we are an essential community resource just like a grocery store. Being an outdoor market, there is a reduced risk of transmitting the virus through droplets (sneezes or coughs) in the air versus being indoors, as long as people remain at least 6 feet apart.
Ms. Fisher is certainly right that everyone needs to do their part in order to “get this under control,” and the farmers’ market has enacted precautions to ensure that we remain a safe place for customers to buy fresh, locally grown and raised foods:
- Requiring that vendors follow the CDC’s recommendations for reducing the exposure and spread of coronavirus.
- Providing a hand washing station for use by customers and vendors.
- Posting signs at each booth asking customers to remain 6 feet from others and to point to the items they want rather than touching the food.
- Prohibiting vendors from offering food samples.
- Providing disinfecting wipes, facial coverings and gloves for each vendor and requiring that they wipe down surfaces throughout the day.
- Recommending that vendors either assign one person to handle only payments or, if unable, sanitize their hands in between handling food and payments.
- Requiring at least 6 feet between vendor booths.
- Removing the Imagination Playground kids’ area to discourage parents from bringing children.
Encouraging customers to place pre-orders directly through our farmers has been a huge success. Orders are prepackaged at home by the farmers and ready for pickup at the market, greatly reducing the amount of time a customer spends with us.
Pre-ordering also diminishes the crowd size, particularly when the market opens. In a typical year we would be on the cusp of our busiest season. At the opening bell, huge crowds of people would be shopping early for the best selection of fresh produce. Pre-ordering eliminates the need for the customer to arrive when we open and be first in line. Our customer traffic is much more evenly spread throughout the four-hour window and large crowds have been eliminated.
From the outside it might even look as though the market is not getting much business at all, but in reality our vendors’ sales are well above average because so many customers are placing pre-orders. We proudly notice customers taking safety into their own hands – not bringing their kids, safely distancing themselves from others, using the available hand sanitizers and hand wash station, and not treating the market as a social outlet.
While Ms. Fisher might have seen people standing around talking, we are doing our best to keep that from happening. We are, however, human. Indeed, I have caught myself mid-sentence and stepped back to make sure I am a safe distance from others. We at the farmers’ market are evolving, changing our practices, and putting forth our best efforts as we continue to be a vital community resource for local foods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.