“Today’s students deserve the opportunity to explore all career pathways available to them and to obtain the education necessary for success – whether that means gaining employment immediately after high school, participating in an apprenticeship, earning a valued certification, or proceeding to an academically rigorous two-year or four-year institution to earn a degree.” This quote from LeAnn Wilson, executive director, Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) presents a vision for youth we can all support.
Here are some facts from ACTE that show the value of Career and Technical Education (CTE):
- CTE is a proven path to minimize the risk of students dropping out of high school.
- Students in CTE concentrated programs have an average graduation rate of 95% compared to 85% overall graduation rate.
- CTE increases students’ earning potential.
- 80% of manufacturers report a talent shortage and CTE programs offer students the chance to earn the industry recognized certifications employers are seeking.
- Nearly half of talent recruiters at Fortune 1000 companies report trouble finding qualified candidates with a two-year STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math) degree.
- Between now and 2024, 48% of all job openings will require education beyond high school but less than a four-year degree.
- CTE students are well prepared to pursue post-secondary two-year or four-year plus degrees and make very able military recruits.
In the Crossroads, we have many success stories to share about our own CTE students. Here are just a few that show the benefit and potential life changing experience of taking CTE courses.
- Jessica obtained her certified nursing assistant’s credentials while working after school and weekends at a nursing home. She is pursuing her licensed vocational nurse certification and wants to obtain a nurse practitioner degree. Her employer is helping her pay for college and avoid costly student loans.
- Rafael hated school and was on the verge of dropping out. He discovered his high school’s welding program and continues to travel the nation and the world while making a six-figure income each year, and he is just in his 20’s.
- Tyra is flourishing in her graphic design class. She is learning to apply knowledge from her other classes in the world of advertising – even math (her least favorite subject).
I also strongly believe “vocational” education should not be considered a derogatory term. Webster’s dictionary defines vocation as “a summons or strong inclination to a particular state or course of action”. CTE graduates – like those featured above - can attest theirs isn’t just a job; it’s a vocation – a passion, a calling, that often requires higher level skills and thinking.
Congratulate the students you know taking CTE courses and ask them about the impact these programs have had on them. Encourage students you know to talk to their counselor about setting up their own pathway to success through CTE courses. Thank a CTE teacher or administrator. Give a shout out to school districts improving and expanding their CTE offerings. Applaud a business that hires CTE students through their school’s work-based learning program – perhaps hire CTE students for your organization. Let’s stretch CTE Month into CTE Year – a win, win, win for students, employers, and communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.