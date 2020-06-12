Early next week, I will be sharing our working responsive return plan with the Victoria community. We will make sure to give advance notice using all communications tools at our disposal (social media, Edulink, email, and local news outlets).
After we have publicly released the proposed plan, we will then solicit feedback and thoughts about the plan, which gives us the opportunity to make final adjustments before working to enact that plan. It is also a critical need for us to survey parents so we can make some decisions about implementing our plan.
Parents and caregivers, please fill out this survey next week when we distribute it.
Part of our planning may require some non-traditional thinking about spaces, structures and partnerships. I cannot come to the community with a plan that requires partnerships if those partnerships cannot be forged. That means, I need to start talking with individuals and groups about possibilities. Because of my position, I am very mindful that when I talk about anything with anyone, people sometimes “read into” the situation and assume we have finalized plans and decisions, when in fact, we’re just thinking and talking as we get closer to a final recommendation. I do want for you to know that part of our plan calls for fully in-person instruction, part of our plan allows for hybrid (in-person and remote) instruction, and part of our plan allows for fully remote instruction. One of the big lessons we learned over this past spring is that some older students can manage remote instruction very well. Another lesson learned is, the younger the student, the more difficult it is for them (and their parents) to manage remote instruction.
I am also planning a release of information about this responsive return plan in much more detail in the coming weeks (think of them as “fireside chats”). This first release next week will outline the entirety of the plan and the focus is two-fold. First, we want you to know what the plan is and have the opportunity to give feedback. Second, we need this very critical survey information. Thank you, and I look forward to sharing this with you in the near future.
