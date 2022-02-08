Recently, British model and singer Dua Lipa, while being interviewed by late night talk show host Stephen Colbert, took an opportunity to swap roles with her interrogator, asking him how he squared his faith with his comedy. His response, shared about a zillion times on Twitter since, was remarkable for its insight.
As celebrities go, Stephen Colbert is open about his faith. After referencing Christianity’s central thesis that death is not defeat, Colbert recalled what he liked about the recent film, Belfast. Of it, he said “it’s funny and sad, and it’s funny about being sad,” something that resonated with his own Irish heritage and Catholic faith. “Sadness,” he said “is like a little bit of an emotional death, but not a defeat ... if you can find a way to laugh about it.”
But why laughter? Colbert says it keeps fear at bay, and fear is the real enemy; it’s what makes you “turn to evil devices to save you from the sadness.” To this point, he quotes poet Robert Hayden: “We must not be frightened or cajoled into accepting evil as our deliverance from evil, we must keep struggling to maintain our humanity, though monsters of abstraction threaten and police us.”
Colbert concludes: “If there’s some relationship between my faith and my comedy, it’s that no matter what happens, you are never defeated; you must understand and see this in the light of eternity and find some way to love and laugh at each other.”
And that is an incredibly relevant point, if our task is to see to it that an impossibly diverse society of 300 million Americans not only survives, but thrives as it has for nearly 250 years.
These days it’s easy to be fearful. We can react by turning inward and seeking security among our tribes, where we can enjoy validation and approval as our leaders exhort us to blame others for causing our fear.
In fact, that’s our instinct. It answers the fear we feel, but if those tribal leaders depend on our fear to perpetuate their own power, they’ve no incentive to resolve its underlying cause. At that point, are we not looking to evil to secure our deliverance from it?
And if so, what is the result?
As humans, we have tools other than instinct. As Americans, we have a responsibility to use them.
As wrong as we may believe the other tribe to be, we must understand its members are also Americans with voices no less important than our own, and that compromise with them is not weakness, it is inevitable. It is, in fact, the entire point.
We don’t actually face existential threats (the most overused phrase on cable news) on a daily basis.
What will ensure the future of the American experiment is not whether the particular policies of the left or right prevail in the moment; it’s going to be our ability to accommodate both in the long run.
Our American system is unique; it guarantees a free voice to each of us, but at the cost of tolerating those of everyone else. If we follow those who stoke fear of other voices and prey on our primal reaction to that fear, we will fail.
But if we suppress that instinct, and meet the fear knowing our task is to overcome it by finding common ground notwithstanding our often intense disagreements, we can prevail.
Laughter can lubricate those difficult conversations. And that’s why “finding a way to love and laugh at each other” is imperative, lest we let the fear swallow us whole.
