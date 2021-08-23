Many, many years ago when I was an elementary school principal, I wanted to be at the entrance doors when kindergarteners arrived for the first day of school and again at those same doors when the students met their parents to leave for the day.
I will never forget the image of the mom who was at the exit to meet her son and asked, “how was school today?” This little guy exploded with excitement like a geyser. He shared about the desks, carpets, games, the class frog, snacks, PE, recess, lunch, etc. She (and the crowd of parents) stared in amazement as he recounted his day in full. When he finally stopped, she said, “That’s great. Are you excited to come back tomorrow?” At which point he slaps his forehead and says back to her, “wait, I get to do this again tomorrow?!” The crowd of parents erupted.
I still laugh when I think of that moment. Somehow, as they prepared for kindergarten it had never come up in conversation at home that kindergarten would be more than just a one-day affair.
I tell that story a lot because of the meaning it carries for me. The enthusiasm this boy had at the start of the day was obviously high. At the end of the day, he couldn’t wait to talk about all the wonderful things that happened in kindergarten, and then was even more excited when he realized he could come back and do it all over again tomorrow.
Over the years, I have come to realize this is not true for all students and certainly, some of the enthusiasm dies down as our students get older. But why?
I suppose there are lots of reasons we lose our enthusiasm... but I don’t think it must be this way. Maybe we could all learn something from this 6-year-old.
It would be great to believe that school lunch is as good as a four-star restaurant, and that afternoon naps are just a regular part of life.
I want to believe that M&Ms are better than money, because you get to eat them and earn them just for doing the right thing.
I want to be a best friend to the people I spend all day with.
We could all get some good out of remembering when life was simple.
Do you remember a time when all that you knew was happiness because you were completely and blissfully unaware of all the things that should make you upset or worried?
Deep down, I want to think of the world as fair and that everyone is honest and good.
Like that boy, I want to believe in the power of smiles, hugs, kind words, truth, justice, peace, dreams, imagination, and hope that tomorrow we get to come back and do it all over again.
If you’d like to talk about this more, you’re going to have to catch me first because... tag. You’re it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.