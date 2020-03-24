We have all become aware of the importance of social distancing to flatten the curve of people infected by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
In South Texas, we are not strangers to hard situations and circumstances, and it is time for our communities to come together like never before to help one another. For all the latest information on how you can stop the spread – make sure to go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
I have been getting many questions on what we can do as individuals to help others in our communities without endangering ourselves or our loved ones. Here are a few ideas that we wanted to emphasize:
1. If you are healthy, please consider giving blood.
There is already a shortage and there will be more needed in the future. Please contact the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center or your local blood bank today to set up a time.
2. Consider providing meals to shut-in seniors in our communities by helping Meals on Wheels.
There is a full directory here around Texas to give to, but also check out ones in your community below.
Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association
Community Action Committee of Victoria Texas
Community Action Corporation of South Texas
Lavaca County Senior Citizens- Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels – Victoria
Corpus Christi – Parks Depart-ment
3. Reach out to your loved ones and those in isolation.
Make sure you are regularly checking on your family and friends on the telephone or through great technology that we have now like FaceTime, Skype or Zoom, so you can see them “face to face” yet protect social distancing suggestions. If you are a caregiver for a relative or friend, try to keep healthy. Check out the CDC guidelines on taking care of someone at home during this time.
4. Buy something from a local business. Order take-out or delivery from your favorite restaurant.
Our friends, small business owners, are struggling right now so let’s bear one another’s burdens by buying local. Today, join me by making a choice to support a local restaurant by ordering in tonight.
If you are a struggling business, we understand, click here to apply for a Small Business Administration disaster relief loan.
5. Last, but not least – support your community of faith, your church, as they reach out to our neighbors and communities. Our faith communities are vital – now more than ever.
Stay connected even online to your church, your friends, and most importantly God in these moments of uncertainty.
God bless.
