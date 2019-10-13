These are the days when individuals like you all over America are making decisions about running for office.
In Texas, the Primary Election is March 3, 2020, and the time to file as a candidate for office is Nov. 7 through Dec. 7. During that time, a candidate must identify a treasurer, pay filing fees or turn in petitions. They need to grow public support, and financial backing starts immediately.
Some of you have the potential to represent us for years, making politics a rewarding career either locally, in Austin or in Washington, D.C. Some of you will not get elected but will grow through the experience, expand your horizons and start down a path of continuing local leadership.
There are some things that are almost too grand for the average human to understand. We rely on faith a lot when we don’t have firsthand knowledge.
One of the concepts with which we struggle is the existence of God. Other impenetrable concepts are quantum mechanics, life forms such as amoebas and the forces that hold together our galaxies. I just can’t wrap my brain around how those things work, so I must just walk in faith. Today, I’m considering one of the grandest things I take on faith: the continuing existence the constitutional federal republic for which I stand.
The fact that back when we were a very small nation, some very young men created a form of government that would thrive and exist 243 years later is mind- boggling to me.
The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence was 44. In 1788, 55 chosen delegates participated in creating the U.S. Constitution, and only six of them were over the age of 60. They had faith that their creation would endure into a future they would not experience and could not even imagine. Generations of Americans have believed in their words and built the third largest and third most populous country in the world.
Their creation, separating governmental powers into an elaborate balancing act, has endured just about everything history has thrown at it. Party names change, wars come and go, participants challenge each other, but the heartbeat of 1776 goes on.
The glue that has held the signers’ vision together all these years is our faith in our elections. We rely on our elections being held honestly and open to all citizens. We believe our elected officials will be honorable and committed, despite the power we have invested in them.
As vigilant as we may be, we still elect officials mostly on blind faith. We believe there will be knowledgeable leadership, honesty, openness and the greater good. We cast our ballot almost like accepting a lottery ticket. We know that there are winners out there but also know that some of our faith will end in disappointment. Not everyone is equally adept at politics and at fitting into government or even at being honorable. Many have behaviors and practices that worked for them prior to running for office but trip them up once they are responsible for putting their voters and their country first.
It’s a great mystery to me what motivates a person to run for office. For some it’s a calling, a drive they cannot deny. Patriotism and love of country may be the motivation of the many candidates who previously served in the armed services. The ideas of being popular, expanding horizons, having influence or becoming incredibly rich are all worthy motivators when making important decisions.
My citizen’s job is not to weigh a candidate’s motivation. My citizen’s job is to focus on the candidate’s ability to carry out the duties of the position for which they were elected and to pull them up short when they overstep the limits of their power. It takes active citizens and brave politicians to do whatever it takes to preserve the premises of that constitution created by those young men, dissatisfied with the rule of despots.
The glue that I’m imagining holds our democracy together is being created right now. The foundation of democracy starts at home in local and state elections. That requires both candidates and voters. Both political parties encourage new candidates to step forward by Dec. 7 and both parties are eager to motivate voters.
Both parties encourage candidates to look at their personal beliefs and explore their possibilities.
If you want to be part of the glue that holds our country together and you want to serve a grateful electorate, go visit with our local Election Office to determine which positions will be up for election in 2020 and what it will take for you to run for office.
