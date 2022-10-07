From beginner, to master, to virtuoso...
I keep a small statue of an "&" on my desk as about the only thing that sits on my desk (I am indeed highly organized, almost to a fault). This symbol represents so much to Victoria Independent School District and seems to have an ever-expanding meaning for us over time.
This concept is built into our strategic plan and is slowly infusing into everything we do. Every student and every staff member is encouraged to connect to genius, grow in genius, and reach for genius as part of our commitment to "lead toward genius."
This is how symbols are supposed to work, quite frankly. Think of a symbol that holds great meaning to you.
Effectively used, this symbol is much more than a cold representation of an idea but is a vibrant and living manifestation that subsumes everything living within us, about us, and through our connection to this symbol and what it represents.
If I happened to lose you in these last couple of sentences, a crucifix would be an example for some. There are countless other symbols and I’m focusing on the “&” for the purposes of this article.
This symbol on my desk has many meanings and one of those is a reminder to me that in discovering an &, everyone starts as a beginner, and we hope they move toward mastery as they grow into their genius.
There are many steps and secrets toward mastery, and I think one of the most important secrets to mastery is the recognition that the master has failed more times than the beginner has even tried. Once you accept that failure is a huge part of the journey toward mastery, only then can you truly understand mastery. Mastery is often about pushing ourselves toward failure, and then embracing failure as the learning opportunity it really is. Athletes practice this every day. Musicians do as well, as do artists. In fact, almost everywhere outside of a traditional classroom is designed with failure as a path toward growth. This is the single most important reason I am opposed to judgement designed accountability structures.
When failure is accompanied by judgement, we have coupled failure with blame. This is the quickest way to ensure mastery will never be attained. I could ramble on about mastery for the remainder of the article and some of you have heard me do so in person, but I must push us forward. Most people think mastery is where the journey ends, and that's just not true.
A virtuoso has moved beyond mastery and can easily be identified in a couple of ways. First, they tend to invite chaos or disruption. As virtuosos, they know chaos actually creates a “more than” situation and not “less than.” It also allows for new ways of thinking and keeping a beginner's mind. This becomes a playground for creativity and letting that genius play.
Second, and this one is important, they have moved from "moments of mastery" to "mastery of moments." For many years I have watched students, teachers, administrators, and parents have moments of mastery and for many years I thought that was the destination.
Experience has taught me that these moments of mastery are indeed signs of mastery but represent another step in the process towards mastery of moments in becoming a virtuoso. Your life journey is an evolution toward mastery of moments. Only then will you become a virtuoso.
All that from a statue of a statue of an &… this is the power of symbols.