During November, Victoria ISD will celebrate the Generation Texas (GenTX) College Application Campaign. GenTX week is an opportunity for our schools and community to join to inform students about the college admissions process, including how to apply for financial aid, to communicate the importance of applying for college, and help them focus on their future. We do this work every day and every week, of course, with special attention during GenTX week. Our efforts will echo throughout the state as we encourage every senior to submit an application to pursue higher education, military service, technical training, or whatever the next steps may be on their college or career path. This event is possible due to the collaboration of Victoria College, UHV and VISD staff, as well as students, their families, and volunteers across the community. I would like to share a few highlights planned for the week.
Having an adult set lofty expectations is important. East and West High School will host a GenTX Luncheon for 30 students from each campus along with community volunteers. The purpose of this event is to educate students about the college admissions process, financial aid opportunities and career options. Community members will have the opportunity to share their educational and professional experience with students to provide them with a clear understanding of the highlighted professions.
Getting a jump start is key! 110 Liberty students have moved to Victoria College and will have the opportunity to take a dual credit course at VC to jump-start their post-secondary education. This group of students is working diligently to achieve success and we are excited about their future. The on-campus experience is exciting and has opened the door for new opportunities. Our P-TECH students have a similar jump start on their future.
Paying for college can be daunting. Counselors and the College and Career Center staff are working with all seniors to complete the FAFSA and their college application. Financial aid advisors from Victoria College and University of Houston were available to work with students and their parents at the Way to Pay event on October 28th. I have personally committed to providing four scholarships for our students. Two scholarships will be awarded for students who will attend Victoria College and two will be awarded for students planning to attend UHV. Setting up a scholarship can be done with one simple email to the Executive Director of our Education Foundation, Robin Harkey (robin.harkey@visd.net). I challenge everyone reading this to consider setting up a scholarship or donating to one of our scholarship funds. I will remind you “Giving Tuesday,” a worldwide day of giving, is November 30th.
By now, you probably realize GenTX efforts are mirrored within the VISD Strategic Plan. We specifically call this the “&”. Our expectation is every graduate will have a high school diploma and something else (college acceptance, industry certifications, or military enlistment). Our stated goal is 100% of all graduates will have their &. Post-secondary readiness is essential to the future of our students. We are proud of the strides we are making to ensure all our students are equipped with the resources to be successful after graduation.
