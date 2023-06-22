Summer has barely begun. Yet already, ERCOT has issued conservation calls. By some estimates, consumers have already been overcharged by more than $1 billion, even without real shortfalls in supply. It is price gouging.

Texans were already swearing at their power bills. Gov. Greg Abbott and the Legislature are to blame. Read on for how.

ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, and the PUCT, the Public Utility of Commission of Texas, announced May 3 that the ERCOT grid had total summer reserve capacity of 97,000 megawatts of generation capacity against a peak demand forecasted to be only 82,739 megawatts. Six weeks later, we see prices at more than 90 times the cost of generating electricity.

Obviously, ERCOT screwed up, and the Texas consumer is being hornswoggled.

Last Friday, ERCOT utilized its new ECRS, or ERCOT Contingency Response Service, because of unexpected generator outages. What is ECRS? It is simply a mechanism to allow ERCOT to pay generators to step out of the daily market, instead going into standby mode. Of course, by paying these generators not to bid into the daily market, ERCOT is also creating the appearance of a supply shortage when one does not exist. When electricity demand rises and supply is tight, ERCOT pays these generators even more money to pitch in. For Tuesday June 20, ERCOT paid the owners of 2,000 megawatts of capacity to sit ready but not participate in the regular market. The Day Ahead Price topped out at nearly $2,500 per megawatt-hour, and the Real Time Price hit $4,500 per megawatt-hour, or $4.50 per kilowatt-hour, even with deployable generation at more than 5,000 megawatts.

Consumers will have paid more than $1 billion more than necessary since June 16 (this will show up on bills when contracts get renewed). The concept was that this free money would spur the power companies to build new generators, but it takes 18 to 24 months at a minimum to build a new generating plant. And, why would the generators build new plants when they can be paid to not run their current plants? The net effect of the ECRS is that no new generators are being built, and the wholesale price of electricity is jumping.

It is not the first giveaway authorized by the leaders in Austin. For many years now, ERCOT has charged consumers “adders” during periods of high electricity demand. These added charges were designed to be bonuses for generators. One, for example, was called the Operating Reserve Demand Curve. The thinking in Austin was that giving extra money to generators would encourage them to build new generators. But the generator companies were clever. They took the extra money from Texas consumers and used it for stock buybacks. ERCOT foolishly had required nothing in return for the extra payments. For the consumer, it is an example of ERCOT exercising its absolute monopoly power. Consumers paid more than the market price and got nothing.

Those who defend the current ERCOT market as “working like it should” argue that spiking wholesale prices are a signal to consumers to conserve. But Texans all have fixed-rate contracts and have already agreed to a price. Texans are counting on the governor to live up to his end of the contract while they keep their air conditioners on COLD during hot days.

When Peter Lake became chair of the PUCT in the summer of 2021, he stated that the ERCOT market design needed to be scrapped. That didn’t happen, and today the ERCOT market is no closer to being “fixed” than it was in 2021 or even earlier this year.

ERCOT wholesale market prices are jumping as if there are actual blackouts because of the market’s bad design. It will add insult to injury if there are real blackouts this summer. Electricity rates are way up. Texans are paying billions in monthly surcharges to bail out ERCOT’s market participants for the February 2021 grid failure. And, Texans have paid millions for “adders” with no benefit received.

Who is to blame? PUCT commissioners are appointed by Abbott. The leadership of ERCOT is also under the governor’s control. The Legislature could have redesigned the ERCOT market but didn’t.

We have a long, sweltering — and very expensive — summer ahead.