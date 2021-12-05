Suma Manjunath, MD, FAAP, pediatrician and Managing Physician of the Travel Medicine Clinics at Kelsey Seybold Clinic in Houston, Texas, is a member of The Immunization Partnership Health Equity Council for Immunizations. The Immunization Partnership is a 501©(3) non-profit organization with the mission to eradicate vaccine-preventable diseases by educating the community, advocating for evidence-based public policy, and supporting immunization best practices.