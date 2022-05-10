I want to thank Bobby Joe Paul for providing me with information about Port Lavaca from 1896 to 1950. His parents Johnny and Viva Paul were the owners of The Port Lavaca Wave, and he is sharing the Centennial Edition with us.
Girls’ Friendly Society does a fine work here
The beginnings of the Girls’ Friendly Society go back to the 1870s when, in England, Mary Elizabeth Townsend a young married woman, saw the girls of her own village leave for the city to take up work in the factories — where she knew they would work long hours and often be lonely and without friends. Being of a keen mind she outlined a plan which she proposed to her rector, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and which resulted in the birth of The Girls’ Friendly Society — a society for Friendship and Recreation in which all girls might share.
Reading of this group, a Sunday School teacher of the Episcopal Church in America wrote to England for information and organized her class in 1877. From these humble beginnings have sprung 900 branches with a nationwide membership of about 29,000 reach of girls of every age, race and creed.
In the fall 1924, Rev. M. A. McKeogh, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, and Mrs. Harry Smith met with a small group of girls to organize the first branch in Port Lavaca. Mrs. Smith, assisted by Mrs. W. A. Shofner, worked with the group about a year and a half, after which time the branch became inactive.
They reorganized in 1927 during the rectorate of Rev. F. M. Brasier, with B. G. Wasserman as their leader, assisted by Mrs. Harry Smith and Mrs. F. M. Brasier. From a membership of 20, the enrollment has grown to 58, with four charter members still in attendance. The membership has increased to such an extent that it has been necessary to make three divisions, namely: the Seniors under the guidance of Mrs. B. C. Wasserman; the Intermediates, under Miss Helen Spradlin; and the Juniors, under Miss Madeline Brightwell.
One beloved member, Miss Nadine Adair, was taken by death in June 1934. At the Cooperate Communion Services each year following her death she has been remembered. In 1937, a special collection was taken, and Adair’s name was placed in the Golden Book of Memory in National headquarters.
During the American Legion Convention held in Port Lavaca on Oct. 29, 1939, the Girls’ Friendly Society was honored. Dr. A. L. Lincecum presented flowers to the outstanding organizations of the community and the Society, followed the American Legion Post 125 and the Gold Star Mothers. Mrs. Wasserman, loving known by the girls as “Miss Mellie”, responded with a short acceptance talk, and the Girls’ Friendly Society was once more placed before an outstanding group of men and women in our part of the state.
Every year, the Girls’ Friendly Society assists the county chairman in the annual Red Cross Drive. John H. Hiatt, manager of the Chamber of Commerce, in a letter to the GFS, highly commended this work and other civic problems.
In March 1938, the Nation Organization of Girls’ Friendly Societies of America recognized the Port Lavaca Branch in The Girls’ Friendly Record, a National magazine, as one of the three outstanding groups of Texas. This Branch has striven to live up to the motto of the Girls’ Friendly Society, “Bear Ye One Another’ Burdens,” by making the welfare of others their primary interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.