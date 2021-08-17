“We are the champions. We are the champions of the world” are the words of the song that my best fishing friend, ”B.F.F.,” Elaine Wheat, and I played to our Crain Lady Comets in 1977-1980. This song still touches my heart and brings tears to my eyes.
We taught at Crain Middle School and coached basketball and track. Elaine and I played this song to the teams to motivate them to work hard and strive to become champions.
I am Facebook friends with some of these champions and I appreciate what all the girls have accomplished in their lives. I feel blessed to know them and to have been a small part of their lives.
I just loved seeing Olympic athletes from all over the world coming together during the Olympic Opening Ceremony and during the Closing Ceremony. This brings back memories of the first years of my teaching.
In the Olympic Opening Ceremony, I loved deciding which teams are wearing the best outfits. I loved their creative outfits and seeing their colorful flags. It is like a fun Geography lesson.
The Closing Ceremony was nice and the athletes were much more relaxed.
Seeing the athletes compete is such a thrill. Their hard work and dedication helps them go to the Olympics and, for many, the opportunity to win the gold, sliver or bronze medals. The athletes are in tip-top shape, so full of strength and energy and are a beautiful sight to see.
I loved watching the athletes being awarded the gold, silver or bronze medals. The national anthem being played brings goosebumps.
As I have been watching the Olympics on TV, I have decided to set some new goals:
- To form more healthy habits.
- To exercise often.
- To lose some inches.
- To think more deeply, and to pray more often.
- Do acts of kindness for others; be kind.
- To love one another and have peace.
I will be wearing a gold medal flounder around my neck each day, as I work toward my goals.
On this Viewpoints page, maybe we can share our goals.
We can create our own unique goals and if anyone chooses to, then they write in to the Viewpoints page in the Victoria Advocate and share them. This may be fun.
It always feels good to be a champion.
We all want to be champions but somewhere along the road of life, we sometimes lose our way. Even though we can’t all win medals, we can all still be champions in our lives,
Maybe we can play the song “We are the Champions” each week and get motivated and renew our goals.
My favorite scripture is 1 Corinthians 9:24 “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain.”
Today, I asked our Lord to help me to run every day of my life as if I am trying to run the race that He has set before me and to live in the way He wants me to live.
Hopefully, the 2020 Olympics will motivate us all to become champions and reach the goals we set for ourselves. We can run the race our Lord sets before us. Then, we can all sing, “We are the champions. We are the champions of the world.”
I would like to send a great big “Thank You” to the real champions today: the doctors, nurses and staff who are caring for the COVID-19 patients. May God bless you all.
