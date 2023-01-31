Today, at the beginning of this New Year, I’m thinking of some of the goals I have set and I would like to accomplish.
My first goal is to pray more often and to improve my spiritual life.
I want to thank our Lord often for my many blessings: I have a wonderful family and some really awesome friends that I love dearly.
Life is so much happier when you have people in your life that you care about and who care about you. Doing things with loved ones is so much more fun than doing things alone.
A good saying is, “To have a friend, you must be a friend.” Being a better friend is also important.
When I tackle a task, I want to pray first. My friend Elaine Wheat used to pray before she wrote her column “Oceans for Emotions.”
Also, if you lose something, pray before you look for it. I find that is helpful. If I begin a difficult task, I will try to remind myself to pray first.
I also want to study Bible scriptures with friends or family. A nice location for a small study group could be in the park or by our pool. Singing songs is a great way to worship our Lord. Wouldn’t that be fun to create a small study group to sing, study and pray together?
My second goal to is to lose some inches in my waist by walking, exercising in the pool and getting on my Ab Doer machine.
As Elaine used to say “Mary, I think the Ab Doer would work if you would use it. As with most machines, they work better when you work them."
I think of what Elaine said often when I walk into the house and see the Ab Doer sitting in the corner all alone not being unused.
All of you who want to lose some inches and lose some pounds, find your workout equipment and put it to good use this year. Let’s start today. Procrastination is the thief of time.
My third goal is to win the lottery. Oh, how my life would change. Sometimes I think of rich people and how their life is but then I think of the really poor people and the homeless and I realize that I am very blessed the way I am. But winning the lottery would be fun.
My fourth goal is to work to learn some organizational skills. Before I try to clean and organize, I will try praying first.
I think some person’s brains think that way and then, there are people like me that have to work at and learn those skills by organizing a shelf in the kitchen cabinet or setting up a nice file system.
Oh Mary, don’t go overboard! I will start with a few little things so I don’t get frustrated.
At first, little accomplishments that I can see is my goal. I learn a lot from my dear loved one, Dyanne, who was blessed with a brain that can organize easily. Dyanne says, “Remember Mary, everything has a home.”
She also says if you don’t have room for it or you don’t use it, you may want to give it away to someone who can use it.
Put everything in 3 boxes: (1) Things to keep, (2) things to throw into the trash, and (3) things to give away.
Throw out the trash. Giveaway things in your life that are not helpful or not needed.
Of course, keep your beautiful antiques that you can enjoy daily.
I hope you can reach some of your goals and I hope I can too.
May all of you have a wonderful New Year 2023 and may God bless you all.