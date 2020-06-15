There is a Chinese saying that says, “Better to be a dog in times of tranquility than a human in times of chaos.”
Over the last couple of years, we have had many examples of gut-wrenching drama, the collusion hoax, the impeachment episode, the COVID pandemic, and now, George Floyd. It has been an emotional roller-coaster facing new uncontrollable circumstances, but we work our way through, trying to make the best of a bad situation.
The lockdown to avoid the Wuhan virus has had a calming effect on me and allowed me to re-evaluate what I have been doing in life. The biggest thing for me is to refocus on what will happen to me over the next 10 years.
I have been a collector of some “treasures” for the last 40 years. My wife and kids see it as junk, and upon my demise, they will get an 18-yard roll-off dumpster and throw my cherished possessions away.
It is time for me to clean out and sell these treasures before I go to my new home at Catholic Cemetery No. 3. I am spending my summer vacation taking pictures and posting my “stuff “on Hemmings Motor News and eBay.
I have a list of things that I would like to buy over the next couple of years, but because of this time of re-evaluation I want to scrub that list and use that money to improve my home. We have lived in this house since 2009, and I have wanted to do a number of things to upgrade this property. I am finally getting to it.
Remote teaching has not been an enjoyable time. I spent more time on Google Classroom than I would have being at school. What I missed most was the interface with my students, using them as a sounding board for concepts, and being able to debate opposing ideas. I like being a teacher in a traditional school. Most of the time I learn more from my students than I teach.
I will be glad to go back to our normal routine in the next couple of months. I am tired of all the drama that is happening in the world.
I have reflected on what is happening with President Trump, and I believe that this president has been abused by the media, and the establishment politicians more than any other president since Lincoln.
Why have former President George W. Bush, and Sen. Mitt Romney been so adamant opposing Trump?
President Trump has not followed the rules of the Washington insider. I truly believe he has disdain for them, and tries to help people like me and you, rather than strengthen the death grip of the “deep state” on the American people. Bush and Romney are the old establishment Kennebunkport hierarchy, and are seeing their influence and power wane. They do not like the lessening of government on our everyday life.
President Trump is fighting the Democrats, the Establishment Republicans, the media and the courts.
I hope in his second term he will be able to reform the courts, the federal bureaucracy, including the FBI and CIA, and make our country less dependent on government, so we can all have a better chance to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
(1) comment
For more than a decade republicans supported George W. Bush and in the 2012 presidential race republicans supported Mitt Romney. Republicans took pride in the character and values of both Bush and Romney. The same republicans throw the Bush/Romney values into the swamp and pledge loyalty to a “chosen one” who is morally bankrupted. Republicans are required to set aside their Christian values and praise a man who told them to “believe only me”.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.