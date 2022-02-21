On Friday, March 4, I have the wonderful opportunity to show up to work around 6 a.m. and jump in a vehicle with seven of our Victoria ISD high school students along with Mr. Tedrick Valentine and Mr. Jake Salcines. We have sent a few media releases about a program we call LA@VC, and I want to give another brief description.
As we struggled to find space at VISD, we recognized Liberty Academy Credit Recovery and DAEP would need to give up part of their campus for Stroman students and we were without options. Victoria College stepped up like a true champion partner and helped us find some classrooms for our students.
As I share the rest of this story, please know there have been countless people who have worked to help make this happen and they are all appreciated, but I would like to specifically mention President Jennifer Kent. She has a remarkable vision and a mutually aligned purpose.
Over the course of a few conversations, we started formulating a “wonder” question. We wondered what might happen if we took a group of 120 Credit Recovery students and gave them a super-charged fresh start coming out of COVID-19. What might happen if we enrolled them not only in Credit Recovery to catch up to graduate high school, but also enrolled them in Victoria College to begin taking coursework.
VC stepped up with support for the students and we stepped up our support as well. In short, hundreds of lives changed, and some life paths took new trajectories.
You might be thinking, simple enough, I am sure others have done something like this. You would be wrong. We have not found a single district in Texas that tried this same thing in the way we have structured it. That’s kind of cool.
Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) has a Governance Camp in early March every year and on the final day of the three-day conference in Galveston, select groups of students are brought in to present to hundreds and hundreds of trustees from around the state.
Our students have been invited to present this year. I could not be more excited for these students and the opportunity in front of them.
I can safely say, this will be a first for them as it just doesn’t happen all that often that high school students are expert presenters to a room full of trustees from around Texas.
What a great learning and teaching opportunity for them. The only thing they might not be excited about is that 6 a.m. departure on a Friday. I hope breakfast tacos make up for that.
I am forever grateful to be in a community where we are encouraged and supported to try new things, think in new ways, and create.
When people around the state talk about innovation in education, I would like to believe Victoria ISD is one of the districts people think about. I invite you to help tell this same story in our own community.
