Taken from the Texas Historical Commission Plaque (1999)
Records indicate Episcopal worship services were held in Lavaca prior to the 1850s. By 1852, the Rev. Henry N. Pierce, rector of Christ Church in Matagorda, periodically came to conduct services here. The Rev. C.S. Hedges, with funding made possible by an Ohio benefactor, organized Grace Church in 1853.
Deadly yellow fever epidemics in 1853 and 1855 devastated the Church and the town. In 1874 the bishop ordered the church building moved to Cuero to serve a larger population. Grace Church survived, however, and a second building was secured in 1887. Destroyed by a hurricane in 1945, it was rebuilt in 1949.
Grace Church regained parish status in 1951, and additional facilities were built to meet the church’s needs in the following decade.
Thanks to Bobby Joe Paul for making the following article available. They are from the Calhoun County Centennial and Golden Jubilee Historical Addition of the Port Lavaca Wave.
Presbyterians First Church in Port Lavaca
The Presbyterian Church was the first church to be established in Port Lavaca, and the only one having almost complete records. Contrary to a popular opinion, it was the Indianola Church, but an earlier organization.
We find that in 1846, four years after the laying out of the Townsite of Port Lavaca, the Rev. A. Stephen F. Cocke came as a Missionary. The records state that he came from the Fincastle Congregation in the Montgomery Presbytery in Virginia.
In 1848 he organized a church with the following members, viz: Franklin Beaumont, his wife Phoebe Beaumont, Joshua H. Davis, Louisa Beaumont, daughter of Jefferson Beaumont, Eunice M. Beaumont, Anna George, Anna Cocke, wife of A.S.F. Cocke, and Mrs. Elizabeth Pierpont. These were received on certificates.
Anna Bromlow and Isabelle Bromlow were received upon examination.
The church was under the jurisdiction of the Presbytery of the Brazos of the Synod of Mississippi. This church was part of the “Old School.”
In June of this year, the Rev. David Baker D.D., an evangelist of great renown, came to Port Lavaca at the request of the Rev. Cocke, and made this his headquarters for some time. He was one of the most noted preachers in the United States, having served as pastor of the church in Washington, D.C., where both John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson had pews.
He had first visited Texas previous to this, in 1840, and eventually made Texas his home. He was one of the founders of Austin College at Sherman and assisted in the organization of many churches, also being the first Moderator of the Texas Synod in 1851.
Rev. Cocke died at Green Lake at the age of 46. This settlement was composed mostly of well-to-do families. One of his daughters married the Rev. J.M. Cochran, another the Rev. W.L. Kennedy, and a third, the father of Venable B. Proctor of Victoria.
The Rev. W.C. Blair, who is buried here, came as a missionary to the Indians and Mexicans in 1838 to Victoria. His name appeared in the Port Lavaca records in 1853.
During the Indian raid, the Blair family narrowly escaped. Mr. Blair and her 2-day-old infant were placed on a raw cowhide and dragged to safety. Blair received a land grant, out of which he gave the Green Lake Church four acres.
Alex T. Hensley was the first native son to enter the Presbyterian ministry. During the first thirty years the church was served by the eloquent Rev. Cocke, the distinguished Dr. Baker, the pioneer the Rev. Blair, the eccentric the Rev. McRae, the beloved the Rev. Longbridge and the native son the Rev. Hensley
In 1894 efforts for a church building were begun. The older church building erected in the 1840s on the location of the old court house, next to the Thomson home, had remained for a good part of the time unfit for use until destroyed in the 1886 storm.
This building had also been used as a school. According to old residents, this church was as large as the present Methodist church, and the most beautiful church Port Lavaca has had.
In spite of the fact that the church was used for school purposes, the Bible was left untouched on the pulpit It was the delight of the older pupils to prepare and beautify it for services.
During this period the church activities centered around Robert F. Clement and family, one of his daughters marrying Dr. Dickey.
The organization was dissolved in 1907, but was reorganized June 22, 1909. From the reorganization in 1909 this church has continued and shown a steady growth, but has never become self-supporting, receiving aid from the Home Mission Committee of the Presbytery. At the present time, it has a membership of 81, and the ruling elders are Dr. A.D. Gibson, M.W. McKamey, J.B. Moore, T.E. Cook. Deacons are J.C. Melcher Tom Garner, Gordon Gibson, W.W. Zwerschke and Josephine Cherry as the church treasurer. The Rev. Stuart McRehre is the present pastor.
The church has a very active Women’ Auxiliary, on of whose members at one time Presbyterial President Mrs. Joe B. Moore, and another was Corresponding Secretary Mrs. W.A. Weisenberg.