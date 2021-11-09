Today I want to ask you, “What are some things you are grateful or thankful for?” A few of you may even write into Victoria Advocate Viewpoints page and share your ideas. That may be fun.
I am thankful and grateful for my family, friends, faith, fun things I have done recently and for my health.
I am also grateful that the COVID-19 numbers are finally decreasing. The total cases in Victoria County is 13,062 and 345 deaths. Totals in Texas so far are 4.22 million cases and nearly 9,000 COVID-19 deaths since February. All but 43 were unvaccinated people.
Out of the 345 deaths in Victoria County, one of the losses included my niece’s husband. We loved him so very much and life is just not the same without him.
In my opinion, we should take care of our own health and the health of others by being vaccinated and by following safety protocols. As far as children getting vaccinated, that is a decision the parents should make.
A scripture that may give us strength in the difficult times some of us are going through is Isaiah 40:31, “There they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
Recently, I have been blessed with a visit from my very dear loved ones, Dyanne and her husband Jason, whom I had not seen in almost three years. I met their precious boys, 2-years-old and 8-months-old, for the very first time. They recently moved back from Seoul, South Korea and are looking for jobs and a home in the USA. They may find a home in Texas or in the Boston area. Jason is looking for a job as a coder or software developer.
I am also grateful for my visit to New Braunfels and Canyon Lake. I am usually a “home body” but this short trip was very relaxing, refreshing and fun.
I met a friend and we enjoyed a delicious meal and the scenery at the Gristmill Restaurant in Gruene. There are many interesting shops in this area.
I enjoyed my stay at the Hideout on the Horseshoe on the Guadalupe River and then moved to Treehouse Mourning Dove Haus on River Road. Both places are unique and very interesting to visit.
What I am thankful for was the beautiful nature scenery, small creek at the Treehouse, beautiful Guadalupe River, Hueco Falls and especially the pretty drive on River Road. I saw deer and enjoyed the singing of various birds. The people were all very friendly.
A scripture I like is Mark 30-31: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength:” And…”Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.”
My stay at Treehouse seemed to be spiritually uplifting and renewing. The small cabin nestled in the trees over a creek was very peaceful.
I hope you all enjoy the lovely fall weather and your Thanksgiving. If you wish to, share the things you are thankful for in the Victoria Advocate Viewpoints.
