The filing period to run for office opened November 9 through December 9, 2019 at 6 p.m.
You have time to sign up.
There are federal offices, like president or senator, and state and county offices that will be on the ballot. If you ever thought about, running now is the time.
What does it take to run? You have to file with your county or state party chair. In Victoria, if you want to run as a Republican you can talk to me. I will give you an application. You fill it out, pay the filing fee and away you go, to be a candidate in the March 3, 2020, primary race. If you do not want to pay the fee, you can get signatures in lieu of the fee.
The higher the office the more time you should spend preparing to run for that office. Those who are running for president have been working on their prep plan for years.
I have had a great many folks ask about running for different positions in this year’s election. I think Donald Trump changed the dynamics for politicians by being successful in his bid for the highest office in the land. President Trump took on 17 well-seasoned political challengers and beat them all at their own game.
For normal people who are not billionaires, money is a real consideration. You need money to invest in your campaign to be successful. The filing fees run from $375 to $5,000, depending on the office.
To run for an office in county government, like County Commissioner, you might need from $3,000 to $35,000 for a successful campaign.
I was surprised many years ago when a federal congressman told me he had a war chest of $1,300,000 for his primary and general election. Until I really got involved, I never had a good idea about the cost of political races.
Since I have been involved in the Republican Party in Victoria, I have come to the realization that most politicians really work hard. Before my participation, I always thought the politicians got up around 9:30 a.m. had lunch with a civic club, maybe went to dinner with supporters came home after a “la-te-da” day and went to bed around 10 p.m. Was I wrong. I see these women and men grinding out 14-hour days, week after week. They work hard and take a lot of abuse.
The election schedule looks like this:
Party Primary Race: March 3, 2020
- If you win the Primary, you go to the General Election.
- If you get less than 50% + 1 you will be in a runoff race with the next highest vote getter.
- Primary Runoff: May 26, 2020
- Winner goes to the General Election
- General Election: November 3, 2020
- This is where all the candidates in all parties run against each other, and the highest vote getter wins.
- Sworn in to office January 1, 2021
If you want to start at the very basic office that costs nothing and has an impact on all elections, think about running for precinct chair. We have 35 precincts in Victoria. A precinct chair helps get out the vote in their neighborhood and comes to a one-hour exciting meeting once a month. We talk about issues that affect the county, state and nation.
If you have any questions or need an application, call me at 361-727-7029. I would love to talk to you. Or better yet, come to our Republican meetings on the third Monday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 115 S. Main St. Talk to politicians and fellow Republicans.
If you want to run, jump in and hang on. It is going to be a wild and eye-opening ride.
