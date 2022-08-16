Since we are beginning a new school year, I would like to wish all of the students, teachers and staff a wonderful school year.
After the tragedy in Uvalde, area schools have improved on their safety protocols. I would like to commend the schools for improving safety and security procedures and have, hopefully, made the schools safer places to be.
My opinion is that we still need to ban assault weapons, but that is only my viewpoint. Many of you may disagree with me. Politicians will continue to work on legislation, which may continue to improve safety in our country.
Many of the teachers, administrators and other staff have worked relentlessly to make schools pleasant, safe and inviting learning environments.
I would like to thank all teachers, staff and administrators for working so hard getting ready for the new school year and I hope you all have a pleasant year.
I greatly appreciate the staff for getting the hallways bright and shiny clean, welcoming the students back.
It reminds me of my very first year of teaching at Crain Middle School.
Those were wonderful memories.
I miss teaching and am thinking of going back to work. I miss the students, teachers and staff. But, I am blessed to have so many wonderful memories from my teaching career.
I feel as though educators and other staff are heroes and heroines and I want to give them all great big “A+’s for their dedication to their students.
I commend the parents and other guardians who have gathered the school supplies and school clothing so the students can go back to school feeling proud of themselves. Parental support and other support is very beneficial to the students’ success.
I thank the cafeteria workers who prepare and serve delicious and healthy meals on a daily basis.
I also praise department heads and administrators from various programs who work so hard to help the spokes of the wheel keep on turning. Without their great leadership, things may not run smoothly.
May you all have an awesome school year.
