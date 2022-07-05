Records fail to reveal activities in schools prior to year 1888-89.
Many prominent citizens listed among students who attended Port Lavaca schools during that year.
Port Lavaca was started around 1840, but the earliest record of public schools is for the school year 1888-89. According to an old school census of Calhoun County, which is among the records at the courthouse, there were 208 pupils listed. Of this number, about 57 went to school in Port Lavaca. The following names, which include our present sheriff and some other prominent citizens in our city, are taken from that census: Bart Blardone, Constance Blardone, Cornelia Burbank, Florence Bickford, J. Harry Bickford, Rosalie Canfield, Harry Canfield, Flossie Clement, Essie Clement, Thomas Clement, Gertrude Dudgeon John Edgar, Ed Garner, Clara Garner, Emma Garner, David Garner, Mattie Garnet, Mattie Hensely, Edgar Hatch, Annie James, Mary James, Lulu James, Hayes Johnson, Sadie Johnson, Rubin Johnson, Erle Leake, Carrie R. Mahon, Chas. Moore, Hy Moore, Van McFarland, Juliet McFarland, Jessie McFarland, Bell McFarland, Alice E. McCoppin, James O’Neil, Estella O’Neil, Annie O’Neil, Edgar O’Neil, Sam Raymond, Teo. Raymond, O. B. Reed, Chas. Reed, Rebecca Rubert, Edgar Rubert,, Louis Ryan, May Kinley, James Smith, Ed Smith, Alice Smith, Maggie Wetherell, May Wetherell, Antionette Wetherell, H. Warrich, Procter Woodward, Neppe Woodward and Nanny Woodward.
The first public school was conducted in a one room wooden building, used for a school during the week and for a church on Sunday. Its location was where the present Baptist Church stands. It served the purpose as a school house until about 1897 when they moved into a new two-story frame building on part of the block where the grammar school is today. There were two teachers, Miss Annie Murphry and a Mr. Allen, whose initials I have not been able to find. In 1897, Miss Hatty Reeves, the present Mrs. G.R. Thayer, was added to the faculty and taught her classes in the old Masonic Lodge Building, which has in recent years been remodeled and is now occupied by the Roseart Beauty Shop.
Also in 1897, Mr. Allen was succeeded by Miss Carrie Mahon, and there were about 100 pupils in the schools at that time.
The first class to have a regular graduation exercise was in 1898. Professor Smith was the head of the school and taught here about five years. There were about six graduates in this class. In 1899, there was a graduating class of 13. This was the largest class until 1916, when there were 13 also.
After Professor Smith’s term, W. R. Hollamon of this city took charge of the school until about 1907. There were very few to receive diplomas under Mr. Hollamon, as he required the pupils to pass the State Teacher’s Examinations before they could graduate.
Mr. Hollamon was succeeded by Mr. Robinson who taught for one year, then Mr. Nelson. He was succeeded by Mr. Rogers who was principal of the school until 1910. During his term the high school and grammar school were made into two separate departments.
In 1910, J. E. Briggs was elected superintendent. The graduation exercises up to this year had usually been held in the Norris Hall, a building which was used as an opera house and is the same old dilapidated building on North Street which was recently torn down.
The graduating exercises in spring 1911 were held in the courtroom of the present courthouse which was the first public gathering in the new building. It has been hoped that the new schoolhouse would be completed in time for these exercises but they were disappointed as the building was not quite finished. In fall 1911 the first classes were taught in the new three-story brick building of which the town was so proud. This building was used for the whole school until 1935 when the high school department was moved into the building now occupied, with Mr. J. C. Deviney as superintendent.
Between Mr. Grigg’s and Mr. Deviney’s terms, the following men were superintendents in the order named: J. W. Hamlet, Mr. Henderson, Mr. Bracheen, Mr. Mullins, Mr. Briggs, Mr. North and Mr. Crouch. During all the time the enrollment has steadily increased until today there are 975 scholastics.
In 1937, P. L. Armour took charge of the schools and during his two years there has been added to the high school one of the finest gymnasiums in the south.
In 1939, John Lovelady, principal of the high school, organized a school band and, with the help of Mr. Theum, kept it going until regular band classes with a director in charge became a part of the graded course of study. We now have a 37-piece band of which we are very proud.
The school year of 1937-38, our football team won the district championship under the training of W. F. Germer.
For several years, the school has had a fine pep squad but in 1938, due to quite an increase in number, the addition of a drum and bugle corps and attractive new black and gold satin uniforms, it was better than ever before.
As our school has grown, it has kept up with the modern methods of education. There has been added a course in business training, vocational agriculture, public school music and home economics. The faculty has grown from two to 28 teachers.
