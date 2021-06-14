I have been an adult athlete my entire life. This is a bit odd as I was not a sports kid growing up at all. I engaged in a few team sports, but never played and was never good enough to even be considered to play. I just could not get excited about sports as much as I tried. My excuse became life on the farm and my commitment to music as a reason to not participate at all.
In college I started to dabble in running and lifting weights. Over the course of four years of college I lost somewhere in the vicinity of 150 pounds (I was one of those very big, strong, farm kids). What began as a way to burn off some energy became something I came to love. Eventually, I was running upwards of 30 miles per week and still enjoying it.
Then I bought a road bicycle. It was one of those super-cheap ones you can buy from a big box store and instantly fell in love with cycling.
Before long I was running marathon distances and century distance cycling races.
Most of my training was occurring in the very early morning hours before work because my afternoons and evenings were spent trying to earn my PhD, serving as a school administrator, and trying to be a father.
In my 30s, I pushed my running up to ultra-marathon distances and would routinely clock in 70+ miles per week.
You are probably thinking I am very committed to this lifestyle. You would be wrong. I was committed to this lifestyle, but as you age up, you learn an important and hard lesson about commitment. Committed is being whole-heartedly dedicated to something. You don’t think about it, you don’t reflect on it, you just do it.
Commitment in athletics leads to injury. Instead, I choose to be disciplined. As my body changes so does my training. I cannot do what I once could, but that doesn’t mean I have stopped. Instead of running so much, I now lift more weights as an example. This understanding between commitment and discipline helped me with my leadership and my relationships. I am a better leader, better athlete, and better person when I am disciplined.
All of that to say I have accomplished a lot as an adult athlete, but the funny thing is that I never looked at myself and then thought about some goal in the future and took aim at that goal.
Whenever I hear someone talk about their goals in life, whether it is athletics, weight loss, or just about any other goal, I often hear people set a goal and take aim at it. My entire life’s experience though belies this mindset. It simply doesn’t work that way. I did not set a goal to lose 150 pounds and take aim at that. I did not set a goal and then aim to earn my PhD. I did not set a goal to circle the equatorial circumference of the globe twice by the time I was 40 and then take aim. Instead, what we do is visualize a goal and then take aim from the goal back to today. Let me say this again, we do not aim from today towards the goal. This may seem trivial, but I am convinced this is why so many are unsuccessful at reaching goals. When I have failed at goals it is always because I am working forward from today as opposed to working backwards from tomorrow.
This shift in thinking forces us to ask a question we usually overlook. How might this fail? When I am unsuccessful, it will be because...? If we can visualize the goal and take aim at today, we are much more aware of the potential stumbling blocks, or danger zones. So how does an athlete aim for a goal? They don’t. They visualize the goal and aim for today. Take aim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.