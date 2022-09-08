With Hurricane Season nearing its normal peak time in September, I’m reminded again how Texas counties and cities are no strangers to dealing with the wide range of natural and man-made disasters that can occur across our state.
In Texas counties, the county judge wears the hat of emergency management director amongst the many other hats worn by county judges in each of our state’s 254 counties. Our emergency management coordinator and his team in Victoria County do a tremendous job, and we thank them for always being at the ready.
In our part of Texas where large industrial accidents or chemical releases can occur in addition to weather-related disasters, we’re constantly aware of the need to be prepared should disaster strike.
In serving as president of the County Judges and Commissioners’ Association of Texas, disaster preparedness and response were frequently discussed as being increasingly important roles for Texas counties. While emergency management issues generally don’t top the list of things that county judges or commissioners start the year off thinking about, in Texas we know that it’s not a question of “if” but only “when” a disaster or emergency will unfold.
In my time as Victoria County judge, we’ve been through declared state or local disasters caused by floods, hurricanes, droughts, freezes, and COVID-19. This is in addition to other emergency situations like chemical spills, major highway accidents and bomb threats. While disasters like hurricanes are some of the biggest challenges we face at the local level, we fortunately do not face them alone…we face them together.
With Victoria County being in the long bend of the Texas coast, each summer brings some things for certain: heat, humidity, mosquitos, and hurricane season. The formal start of hurricane season on June 1 also brought a certain level of anxiousness as our area continues to rebuild after being pummeled by Hurricane Harvey five years ago, while long-time locals recount the devastation of deadly past storms like Hurricane Carla.
Counties like ours along the coast are literally on the front lines when disasters like hurricanes threaten. As the first level of preparedness and response to whatever threatens our people, we’re always looking for ways to improve how we serve local residents. The application submitted by commissioners court for an extensive grant to construct the Victoria County Regional Emergency Operations Complex at our county airport is a recent example of this. While receiving this grant is not a certainty, pursuing it underscores Victoria County’s ongoing commitment to being prepared for the future and the importance of working with others at the local and regional level in emergencies.
Following the largest debris clean-up in Victoria County history after Hurricane Harvey, we also reviewed local responses to the storm in conjunction with our state and local partners. We found that communications during the time periods leading up to and immediately following the storm deserved greater focus. We moved proactively to enhance our processes and procedures, and we’ve been able to use these improved methods to coordinate and communicate more effectively during the struggle with COVID-19.
As hurricane season continues, we’re constantly reminding residents of the importance of having a hurricane plan so their homes and families are ready if a Gulf storm comes our way. We remember how swiftly Hurricane Harvey made its approach. As a neighbor and an elected official, I strongly urge everyone to take hurricane season seriously and prepare so you and your loved ones will be safe, not sorry.
Texas has weathered a long wave of disasters and challenges in recent years, and this has kept a spotlight on the emergency preparedness and response efforts of Texas counties. While county and city officials are often at the center of emergency operations and response activities, neighbors helping neighbors when disasters strike is part of what makes the Lone Star State and our part of it great.
At the end of the day, all disasters are local…so talk with your neighbors about your plans if a hurricane blows our way, and be sure they have a plan too. May God continue to bless and keep us during this hurricane season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.