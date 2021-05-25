While sitting on my back porch this morning and sipping a cup of coffee, I saw a large group of birds landing in a nearby tree. Sounds of fluttering wings, rustling leaves and the sweet singing of song birds touched my heart. These whispers from nature seemed to speak to my soul and say, “Everything will be OK Everything will be fine.”
My best friend passed away not too long ago and I have been missing her every day. But the sweet songs of birds enables me to once again begin to refresh, relax and renew.
Some of you have lost loved ones and I know the sadness you feel in your heart. It actually feels like there is a hole in your heart or a hole in your soul. I miss my friend so much and as a good friend, Dee, had recently told me, “Your loved one is still here with you, Mary; she is with you in spirit.”
At that very moment while sitting on my porch, I looked up and I saw the beautiful blue sky and what seemed to look like white, whispery angel wings watching over me. I sensed the spirit of angels near me and I began to look forward to a good day.
One of my favorite Bible scriptures is John 14:2-4 “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you so. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”
Recently, I have read “The Angel Book” by Karen Goldman. She wrote that angels are always nearby and wanting to help us and all we have to do is to ask for help. We can even ask our Lord to let our loved one be our “Special Angel.”
Not everyone believes in angels but it surely is good to feel like you are not walking alone. It is wonderful to know that angels may be nearby and are sent by our Lord to help us through each day.
We each have own unique viewpoints on whether or not angels do exist or if there is life after death.
My viewpoint is that there is life after death. I think that we have Heaven to look forward to, after leaving this world.
I also respect everyone’s viewpoints.
We are fortunate to have the freedom to believe as we choose.
Many people believe that our Lord has gone before us and has prepared a place for us and that He will come again and receive us. As the scripture says, “and that where I am, there ye may be also.”
Now, I would like to say, “Thank you, to our Lord, for going before us and preparing a place for us. I loved the beautiful blue sky and white, whispery “angel wing” clouds that You painted today. I appreciate the sweet singing of song birds which seemed to whisper to my soul.”
Today, I think I experienced a little piece of heaven right here on Earth.
Thank you
