Recently, I was talking with some friends and we all agreed that icy cold, rainy days make us feel lazy and feel like not doing anything. I know I like to stay toasty warm, wrapped in my soft, snuggly blanket. It’s always nice to just relax and drink another cup of hot coffee with hazelnut cream.
I always feel sorry for the homeless people at this time of the year. Thank goodness for the warming shelters that are provided by the Salvation Army, churches and others in the past, to get the homeless off of the streets during extremely cold weather.
Today, I stopped and gave a dollar to a young, handsome, homeless man and he said he had been recently working at the carnival. After I gave him a dollar, I told him to call 211 for resources in the area and about Christ’s Kitchen for him to get some food.
This handsome young man smiled and said, “Thank you ma’am. You are so kind to me.” Then, he smiled and shook my hand and his hand was icy cold.
The young homeless man said, “The people of Victoria have been so kind to me. A man even gave me a blanket today and an umbrella.” Then he kept walking down the street with the wind blowing. His nose was bright red in the icy cold weather.
For a few seconds, I sensed a small sliver of what homelessness feels like when I shook his icy cold hand.
Another day this week a friend called me and was trying to attain help for a 14-year-old boy who was homeless. She bought him some food and wrote down some phone numbers for him to get some assistance. He was very appreciative.
For 17 years, my good friend Gail Brocklebank, other co-workers and I worked at Victoria ISD’s KIDZ Connection helping homeless students and their families. We enjoyed our work. We found it to be a very rewarding job.
In the past, around 1994, Gail founded the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition. She also went to the City Council to promote the City Transit to begin in Victoria, years ago. These are both outstanding accomplishments.
The Homeless Coalition and the City Transit are still running strong and helping the homeless and needy people of Victoria.
I know everyone has a different opinion about helping the homeless.
Some say that they just need to go to work. We each have our own viewpoints of the homeless but until we have walked in their shoes, my opinion, we should judge them.
If you don’t want to hand the homeless a dollar, then maybe you could stop and buy a little burger and get a cup of water and go hand it to them. The smile on their face makes it well worth it.
Many people are just one step away from becoming homeless. The loss of a job, a sickness or an accident could cause one to become homeless.
I feel so blessed to have a home and I feel so sad for those who don’t. It just breaks my heart.
Everyday, when I walk into my home, I thank God for my warm, cozy home and for my many blessings, especially on these icy cold rainy days.
I would like to say to all of you who are dedicated to helping the homeless and needy:
“You are true champions and I salute you for your hard work and dedication. Thank you and may God bless you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.