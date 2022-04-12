Article from The Port Lavaca Wave's Calhoun County Centennial And Golden Jubilee Historical Edition
In 1840, German immigrants from Indianola settled here. Among them were Dierlams, Bindewalds, Sonnemans, Hauschenberrys, and Adlers. Among other early settlers from interior of the state were James H. Brown and Caleb Jordan. For many years the large stately oak trees on the Brown place were a landmark, but were destroyed by a storm in 1921.
The vast prairie land extending many miles north and east of San Antonio Bay, being open and unclaimed, was an inducement to the immigrants to settle. When the country was more developed, some held their land by limitation.
Indianola was then a thriving coastal town, from which the new settlers bought their building materials and other needed supplies. There were many hardships confronting them, but they were undaunted in spirit and carried on under adverse circumstances. Stock raising with some farming was the principle industry. With the country being settled and land put into cultivation, a desolate picture was changed to one of productivity.
In 1888 W.M. Leake, a Baptist minister settled in the community and circulated a petition to get a post office. With petition sent in to Washington, names were submitted to name the post office. Seadrift was selected and to Mrs. John Dierlam goes the honor of suggesting the name. Mrs. William Dierlam was appointed first Postmistress with the post office in her residence. Mail was received tri-weekly. James Hatch was the first mail carrier, his route being from Port Lavaca via Long Mott.
Seadrift seemed to serve as a stepping stone to establish the new, our present town of Seadrift. The townsite was laid out, and Seadrift was widely advertised. Lots with acreages were rapidly sold. With the advent of the railroad in 1910 now Seadrift was connected with the outside world with daily trains which meant daily mail and shipping of seafood and other commodities to the interior.
The spiritual needs of the community were not forgotten--a brush arbor was built and served as a place of worship until a church house could be built. The Baptist church was the first built and later the Methodist and Pentecostal churches were built.
A water works system was installed in 1936. A bond issue for $150,000 was voted recently to improve our streets and roads. Shelling of the street began recently, the shell being furnished by Stanley Smith Dredging Co. of Port Lavaca. At the present time the population is 438.
San Antonio Bay has long been famed for the vast amount of fish, oysters, and shrimp produced here and shipped to many parts of the United States. Cedar Bayou, which connects our bay with the Gulf of Mexico, has been re-opened and will greatly aid those engaged in the fish industry.
The Game, Fish, and Oyster Commission is doing much to re-stock our bays with all kinds of fish as well as to furnish feed for the thousands of geese and ducks that winter here each year.
