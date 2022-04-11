When I first moved here over four years ago, I met a lot of people in a very short time. I met this one guy, however, who I had an instant connection with. He seemed to just ‘get me’ and I was immediately comfortable around him. He was taller than most, but what made him bigger than most was his capacity for love, compassion, enthusiasm, and willingness to ask tough questions. He was, in many ways, bigger than life.
As we were beginning to build out our learning pathways, he was one of the first to call and offer support.
As President of Victoria College, this was really helpful to us. He was ready to be a thought partner at a moment’s notice. In him, I found someone who could ask tough and challenging questions, and he did so in a way that conveyed kindness and compassion. He was a warrior for kids. I loved that about him.
I could banter with him about challenging topics and petty topics, and he enjoyed it all the same. As I think back on all the questions I had for him, I think the answer was always, “yes, and...” His answer to “how” was often just, “yes.” That’s something I borrowed from him, and it has become a part of my leadership language as a result.
He came to know I am an avid reader and was always ready with book recommendations. As I got to know him (and he got to know me) on an individual level, I saw and heard about his passion for camping and hiking.
When he announced his retirement from Victoria College, I was one part heartbroken (not knowing what we would get but finding myself over the moon with my relationship with Dr. Kent), and very happy to learn he would be taking some time to travel the country camping and hiking.
From that moment on, we had some phone conversations, but what I loved most were the text messages. A kind word, words of encouragement, and checking in was part of our digital conversation. The other part was the pictures. I felt like I was living vicariously through him when he would send photos of some amazing places and always with a smile on his face like none other. He remained an inspiration for me. And, he continued to make book recommendations.
This week, I ordered the last recommendation he gave to me... and wept. Thank you, David Hinds, for your compassion, your guidance, your leadership, and your friendship. Rest in peace, my friend.
