Information is available. Everywhere we look, we are flooded with information. Sometimes we get information in the form of news media, sometimes from online sources, sometimes from the people we hang around with and sometimes from social media. Further, we take in information directly through our own senses.
The problem with much of the information we receive is that it is filtered by someone else, and we usually don’t give much thought to the filter. Even the people we hang around with often serve as a filter for the information we receive. There are mountains of research that show that as humans we try to set up echo chambers in our groups because we want to believe our beliefs are true, and what better way to reinforce our beliefs than to surround ourselves with others who believe the same way?
By doing this, we set up a self-reinforcing loop of information to confirm both our beliefs and biases. There are fascinating studies that show even information we take in through our own senses is biased based on our expectations of what we think we will see, hear, smell, or taste. Psychologists call this phenomenon confirmation bias with an added touch of bounded awareness, and I will revisit these topics in future weeks.
At this point, I am sure some of you may be thinking that I am going to pivot in this article and start talking about masks or vaccines, but I will not. You don’t need me to do that because you all know where to find information that either confirms what you believe to be true or pushes you to think differently. I really don’t have any more insightful information to provide beyond what you can find online. Your beliefs on this are likely a result of the types of information you choose to take in. Anything I would offer is simply an opinion based on the same.
I do, however, want to talk about something that you might not have readily available information about. As you are aware, the VISD has placed bond questions in front of our community to be voted on Nov. 2. During the last bond question, the District presented about 60 times to various groups to get as much information into the community as possible.
After the election, we heard from countless people who explained why they voted in a certain way, and whom we recognized had inaccurate information. More than anything else, I want for voters to be able to decide the future of our school district with accurate information about our status (both historic data and current data).
Here is my offer, if there is a group of two or more people meeting and you would like more information about our district or the bond, please reach out to us and we will find time to either come present to you or get you the information you desire.
