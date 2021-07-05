A few weeks ago, a man who shall remain nameless stated during a local radio program that I am smart. He has said it before to me and I laugh every time he does because my only thought about being the smartest person in the room is that it is true only if I am the first person in the room.
After that, when anyone else enters, it’s rarely true. Granted, I know a few things about how to be a Superintendent, but that’s mostly from experience and from learning from my earlier mistakes.
There are a lot of things I don’t know in this world and part of the reason I love meeting and getting to know people is to discover their genius. I do a lot of genius watching.
Decades and decades ago, I think being smart was probably an advantage. If you could be the smartest person doing your job in a relatively small town, you were the best. And if people mostly stayed home, you were good.
If you were super-smart, maybe you were the best in a big city.
If you have a small group of people to compare against, you can theoretically be smarter than they are. It is a lot like being the fastest or the strongest. If the comparison group is small and local, you can possibly be the best. Even that is a bit of a gamble though.
With the advent of the internet the entire world changed. Being the smartest in the room did not matter, because you could be compared to anyone else on the planet doing similar work. Being smart didn’t just become irrelevant, I believe it became a liability.
The world has become amazingly complex and is rapidly changing. To be the smartest is to say you are on top of everything. That is absurd. Further, confirmation bias will lead you to believe you have answers when it is likely others have better answers.
Being smart in a complex world might be slightly helpful in a moment, but over the long-term it is a recipe for disaster. Somebody somewhere will come up with something better at some point and you would miss the opportunity to capitalize on their smartness or genius.
And because of the internet, anyone in our community could look to this idea and say, why didn’t we do that? You weren’t very smart, were you?
In a globally connected and complex society, the ability to manage both social and information networks is the most essential element to a long-term success strategy. The real skills for long-term success are relationship-building, empathy, humility, and compassion. This is why I refuse to call these skills “soft skills.” There is absolutely nothing soft about them.
These are power skills. I figure intelligence is probably 1% of a long-term success strategy and the other 99% are power skills deployed across a social network.
Now you know why I laugh whenever someone calls me smart... to me it feels like a punchline to a good joke.
I also accept it as a high compliment because I know the truth is that it has nothing to do with me, it is because we have unlocked the collective genius in our community while tapping into genius from around the state, country, and world.
